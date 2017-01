Trading Calls: Buy HCC, Jain Irrigation, IFCI, Say Experts

Indian stock markets were firm on Thursday, tracking gains in other Asian markets. The Sensex was up around 170 points while Nifty hovered near 8,250. However, some analysts said that Nifty could face pressure around 8,300 levels. Meanwhile, a few analysts share their stock strategies.Buy Supreme Industries for a target price of Rs 1,050Buy Byke Hospitality for a target price of Rs 240Buy KM Sugar Mills for a target price of Rs 50Buy HCC for a target price of Rs 46 with stop loss at Rs 41Buy IFCI for a target price of Rs 29 with stop loss at Rs 27.30Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 97 with stop loss at Rs 91

Buy Sun Pharma for a target price of Rs 670 with stop loss at Rs 630Buy Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 510 with stop loss at Rs 480Buy ONGC for a target price of Rs 200 with stop loss at Rs 190Buy TCS for a target price of Rs 2,488 with stop loss at Rs 2,323Buy Reliance Power for a target price of Rs 46 with stop loss at Rs 41Buy United Breweries for a target price of Rs 880 with stop loss at Rs 770