Trading Calls: Buy HCC, Jain Irrigation, IFCI, Say Experts

Indian stock markets were firm on Thursday, tracking gains in other Asian markets. The Sensex was up around 170 points while Nifty hovered near 8,250.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 05, 2017 10:05 (IST)
Vikas Sethi, MD of Sethi Finmart, has a bullish view on IFCI, Jain Irrigation for near term.
Indian stock markets were firm on Thursday, tracking gains in other Asian markets. The Sensex was up around 170 points while Nifty hovered near 8,250. However, some analysts said that Nifty could face pressure around 8,300 levels. Meanwhile, a few analysts share their stock strategies.

Avinnash Gorakssakar, founder of Moneyinvestments.in
Buy Supreme Industries for a target price of Rs 1,050
Buy Byke Hospitality for a target price of Rs 240
Buy KM Sugar Mills for a target price of Rs 50

Vikas Sethi, MD of Sethi Finmart
Buy HCC for a target price of Rs 46 with stop loss at Rs 41
Buy IFCI for a target price of Rs 29 with stop loss at Rs 27.30
Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 97 with stop loss at Rs 91


Shrikant Chouhan, technical analyst at Kotak Securities
Buy Sun Pharma for a target price of Rs 670 with stop loss at Rs 630
Buy Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 510 with stop loss at Rs 480
Buy ONGC for a target price of Rs 200 with stop loss at Rs 190

Imtiyaz Qureshi, Co-Founder & Director of Investeria Financial Services
Buy TCS for a target price of Rs 2,488 with stop loss at Rs 2,323 
Buy Reliance Power for a target price of Rs 46 with stop loss at Rs 41 
Buy United Breweries for a target price of Rs 880 with stop loss at Rs 770 

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

 

Story first published on: January 05, 2017 10:05 (IST)
