Trading Calls: Buy HCC, Jain Irrigation, IFCI, Say Experts
Indian stock markets were firm on Thursday, tracking gains in other Asian markets. The Sensex was up around 170 points while Nifty hovered near 8,250.
However, some analysts said that Nifty could face pressure around 8,300 levels. Meanwhile, a few analysts share their stock strategies.
Avinnash Gorakssakar, founder of Moneyinvestments.in Buy Supreme Industries for a target price of Rs 1,050 Buy Byke Hospitality for a target price of Rs 240 Buy KM Sugar Mills for a target price of Rs 50
Vikas Sethi, MD of Sethi Finmart Buy HCC for a target price of Rs 46 with stop loss at Rs 41 Buy IFCI for a target price of Rs 29 with stop loss at Rs 27.30 Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 97 with stop loss at Rs 91
Shrikant Chouhan, technical analyst at Kotak Securities Buy Sun Pharma for a target price of Rs 670 with stop loss at Rs 630 Buy Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 510 with stop loss at Rs 480 Buy ONGC for a target price of Rs 200 with stop loss at Rs 190
Imtiyaz Qureshi, Co-Founder & Director of Investeria Financial Services Buy TCS for a target price of Rs 2,488 with stop loss at Rs 2,323 Buy Reliance Power for a target price of Rs 46 with stop loss at Rs 41 Buy United Breweries for a target price of Rs 880 with stop loss at Rs 770
