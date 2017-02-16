NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Hexaware Tech, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Says Experts

Sentiment in IT stocks perked up after TCS said that its board will meet on February 20 to consider share buyback.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 16, 2017 09:49 (IST)
Nifty faces resistance at 8,800 levels, say analysts
BSE Sensex and Nifty indices edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in IT stocks. Sentiment in IT stocks perked up after TCS said that its board will meet on February 20 to consider share buyback. Sensex gained over 100 points in early trade while Nifty retook 8,750 levels. But some profit-taking at higher levels pared gains. Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies. 

Gaurang Shah, vice president at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IGL and Petronet LNG from medium- to long-term perspective

Manav Chopra, head technical analyst at Monarch Networth Capital

Buy Hexaware Tech with target of Rs 225 and stop-loss of Rs 200  

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with target of Rs 1,700 and stop-loss of Rs 1,590

Lancelot D'Cunha, A Market Expert 

Buy Nestle India from medium to long-term perspective

Amar Singh, Head-Advisory, Angel Broking

Buy Escorts for target of Rs 419 and stop-loss of Rs 397

Buy Ashok Leyland at Rs 94.70 and stop-loss of Rs 91.25

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: February 16, 2017 09:49 (IST)
