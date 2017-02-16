Trading Calls: Buy Hexaware Tech, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Says Experts

Sentiment in IT stocks perked up after TCS said that its board will meet on February 20 to consider share buyback.
Nifty faces resistance at 8,800 levels, say analysts
BSE Sensex and Nifty indices edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in IT stocks. Sentiment in IT stocks perked up after TCS said that its board will meet on February 20 to consider share buyback. Sensex gained over 100 points in early trade while Nifty retook 8,750 levels. But some profit-taking at higher levels pared gains. Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies.
Stock Talk
Gaurang Shah, vice president at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services
Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IGL and Petronet LNG from medium- to long-term perspective
Manav Chopra, head technical analyst at Monarch Networth Capital
Buy Hexaware Tech with target of Rs 225 and stop-loss of Rs 200
Buy Godrej Consumer Products with target of Rs 1,700 and stop-loss of Rs 1,590
Lancelot D'Cunha, A Market Expert
Buy Nestle India from medium to long-term perspective
Amar Singh, Head-Advisory, Angel Broking
Buy Escorts for target of Rs 419 and stop-loss of Rs 397
Buy Ashok Leyland at Rs 94.70 and stop-loss of Rs 91.25
