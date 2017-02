Trading Calls: Buy Hexaware Tech, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Says Experts

BSE Sensex and Nifty indices edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in IT stocks. Sentiment in IT stocks perked up after TCS said that its board will meet on February 20 to consider share buyback. Sensex gained over 100 points in early trade while Nifty retook 8,750 levels. But some profit-taking at higher levels pared gains. Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who spoke about their trading strategies.

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IGL and Petronet LNG from medium- to long-term perspectiveBuy Hexaware Tech with target of Rs 225 and stop-loss of Rs 200Buy Godrej Consumer Products with target of Rs 1,700 and stop-loss of Rs 1,590Buy Nestle India from medium to long-term perspectiveBuy Escorts for target of Rs 419 and stop-loss of Rs 397Buy Ashok Leyland at Rs 94.70 and stop-loss of Rs 91.25