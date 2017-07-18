Trading Calls: Buy Hindalco, Cipla, HDIL, Say Experts

The Sensex and Nifty staged a gap down opening in trade on Tuesday led by losses in cigarette maker ITC which came under heavy selling pressure after the GST Council on Monday hiked cess on cigarettes to take away the "windfall" manufacturers were reaping due to an anomaly that crept in after the GST rate fixation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. Following this development, the stock price of ITC fell as much as 15 per cent dragging the benchmark indices lower. Amid all the action on Dalal Street, market experts shared their trading strategies and stock ideas with NDTV Profit.
Stock Talk
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research
Buy Hindalco on dips for a target of Rs 225 with stop loss at Rs 202
Buy HDIL on dips for a target of Rs 91 with stop loss at Rs 82
Simi Bhaumik, independent market analyst
Buy Cipla on dips with stop loss at Rs 550 for targets of Rs 559, 561 and 565.
Buy DHFL on dips with stop loss at Rs 450 for targets of Rs 458, 45959, 462 and 465.
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.