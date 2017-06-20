NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Hindustan Zinc, Balkrishna Industries; Sell Infosys, Say Experts

The Sensex rose over 50 points while the Nifty added nearly 15 points.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: June 20, 2017 09:37 (IST)
Sell Infosys for a target of Rs 865, says Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research.
Indian equity indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking positive global markets. The Sensex rose over 50 points while the Nifty added nearly 15 points. Tata Motors was the top gainer in Nifty up 2 per cent followed by Tata Power, Tata Motors DVR, Infosys and Power Grid, which gained between 0.8-2 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei rose more than 1 per cent to a near two-year high today led by rebound in US hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy and corporate profits globally.

Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research
(For 1 - 2 weeks)

Buy Hindustan Zinc for a target of Rs 264 with stop loss at Rs 235
Sell Infosys for a target of Rs 865 with stop loss at Rs 955



Simi Bhaumik, Research Analyst

Buy Balkrishna Industries for a target of Rs 1,656 with stop loss at Rs 1,590
Buy Tata Elxsi for a target of Rs 1,670 with stop loss at Rs 1,595
Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 248 with stop loss at Rs 237

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



