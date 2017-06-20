Trading Calls: Buy Hindustan Zinc, Balkrishna Industries; Sell Infosys, Say Experts

Indian equity indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking positive global markets. The Sensex rose over 50 points while the Nifty added nearly 15 points. Tata Motors was the top gainer in Nifty up 2 per cent followed by Tata Power, Tata Motors DVR, Infosys and Power Grid, which gained between 0.8-2 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei rose more than 1 per cent to a near two-year high today led by rebound in US hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy and corporate profits globally.



Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research

(For 1 - 2 weeks)



Buy Hindustan Zinc for a target of Rs 264 with stop loss at Rs 235

Sell Infosys for a target of Rs 865 with stop loss at Rs 955

Buy Balkrishna Industries for a target of Rs 1,656 with stop loss at Rs 1,590Buy Tata Elxsi for a target of Rs 1,670 with stop loss at Rs 1,595Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 248 with stop loss at Rs 237