NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Trading Calls: Buy India Cements, NCC, Engineers India, Siemens, Say Experts

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new all-time high levels in today's session led by gains in bluechip counters like Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ITC.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 16, 2017 10:37 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Trading Calls: Buy India Cements, NCC, Engineers India, Siemens, Say Experts

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new all-time high levels in today's session led by gains in bluechip counters like Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ITC. Global cues were positive after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record closing highs on Monday. Meanwhile, analysts say that the Nifty can go up to 9,600 levels in the near term. With Sensex and Nifty on a tear, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.

Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures Pvt. Ltd

Buy India Cements with stop loss at Rs 210 for target price of Rs 240
Buy Grasim Industries with stop loss at Rs 1,150 for target of Rs 1,200
Buy Larsen & Toubro for with stop loss at Rs 1,710 for target of Rs 1,800



Ashish Chaturmohta, vice president (head of derivatives & technicals research) at Sanctum Wealth Management

Buy NCC for target of Rs 115 with stop loss at Rs 94.50
Buy Engineers India (EIL) for target of Rs 195-200 with stop loss below Rs 162

Sameet Chavan, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking

Buy Dish TV for target of Rs 106 with stop loss at Rs 94
Buy Siemens for target of Rs 1,500-1,520 with stop loss at Rs 1380

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 16, 2017 10:37 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut Sharply On Lower Global Oil Rates
SensexNiftytrading callsStock trading callsDish TVSiemensNCCstock trading tips

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.