Trading Calls: Buy India Cements, NCC, Engineers India, Siemens, Say Experts

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new all-time high levels in today's session led by gains in bluechip counters like Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ITC. Global cues were positive after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record closing highs on Monday. Meanwhile, analysts say that the Nifty can go up to 9,600 levels in the near term. With Sensex and Nifty on a tear, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.



Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures Pvt. Ltd



Buy India Cements with stop loss at Rs 210 for target price of Rs 240

Buy Grasim Industries with stop loss at Rs 1,150 for target of Rs 1,200

Buy Larsen & Toubro for with stop loss at Rs 1,710 for target of Rs 1,800

Buy NCC for target of Rs 115 with stop loss at Rs 94.50Buy Engineers India (EIL) for target of Rs 195-200 with stop loss below Rs 162Buy Dish TV for target of Rs 106 with stop loss at Rs 94Buy Siemens for target of Rs 1,500-1,520 with stop loss at Rs 1380Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.