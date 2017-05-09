NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Indiabulls Real Estate, BHEL, Asian Paints, Say Experts

The stock markets were trading in a tight range and stock specific action was visible on the Dalal Street.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: May 09, 2017 09:46 (IST)
Vijay Chopra of Enoch Ventures recommends buying BHEL for target of Rs 190.
The stock markets were trading in a tight range and stock specific action was visible on the Dalal Street. The Sensex and Nifty have been in a phase of consolidation near their all-time high levels since quite some time now. Analysts say that the Nifty is likely to trade in a range of 9,260 on the downside and 9,367 on the upside. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to stock market experts on their top stock picks for near term trading perspective.

Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures

Buy BHEL for target price of Rs 190 with stop loss at Rs 165

Buy Indiabulls Real Estate for target price of Rs 190 with stop loss at Rs 160

Buy Asian Paints for target price of Rs 1,230 with stop loss at Rs 1,150

Sameet Chavan, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel Broking

Buy Dish TV for target price of Rs 106 with stop loss at Rs 91

Buy Voltas for target price of Rs 445 with stop loss at Rs 409

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra for target price of Rs 1,430 with stop loss at Rs 1,290

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: May 09, 2017 09:46 (IST)
