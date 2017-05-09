Trading Calls: Buy Indiabulls Real Estate, BHEL, Asian Paints, Say Experts

Vijay Chopra of Enoch Ventures recommends buying BHEL for target of Rs 190.
The stock markets were trading in a tight range and stock specific action was visible on the Dalal Street. The Sensex and Nifty have been in a phase of consolidation near their all-time high levels since quite some time now. Analysts say that the Nifty is likely to trade in a range of 9,260 on the downside and 9,367 on the upside. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to stock market experts on their top stock picks for near term trading perspective.
Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures
Buy BHEL for target price of Rs 190 with stop loss at Rs 165
Buy Indiabulls Real Estate for target price of Rs 190 with stop loss at Rs 160
Buy Asian Paints for target price of Rs 1,230 with stop loss at Rs 1,150