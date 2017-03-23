Trading Calls: Buy Indian Oil, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sell Ashok Leyland, Say Experts
Analysts say the Nifty has strong support around the 9,000-9,050 zone and a breach below 9,000 could take the index below 8,800 levels.
March 23, 2017
NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Indian markets started Thursday's session on a positive note with the Sensex rising nearly 150 points and the broader Nifty index regaining above 9,050, taking cues from other Asian markets. Gains in domestic shares were supported by oil & gas, metals, capital goods and media stocks. Analysts say the Nifty has strong support around the 9,000-9,050 zone and a breach below 9,000 could take the index to 8,800 levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their trading strategies.
K Subramanyam, co-head equity advisory, Altamount Capital:
Buy Indian Oil Corporation for a target price of Rs 390 with stop loss at Rs 362
Sell Ashok Leyland for a target price of Rs 80 with stop loss at Rs 92
Sell Power Grid for a target price of Rs 185 with stop loss at Rs 197
Amar Singh, head advisory, Angel Broking:
Sell IRB Infra for a target price of Rs 223 with stop loss at Rs 237.50
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target price of Rs 879 with stop loss at Rs 842
Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas:
Buy Banco Products for a target price of Rs 235
Buy Ujjivan Finance for a long-term target price of Rs 520
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.