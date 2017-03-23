NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Indian Oil, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sell Ashok Leyland, Say Experts

Analysts say the Nifty has strong support around the 9,000-9,050 zone and a breach below 9,000 could take the index below 8,800 levels.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: March 23, 2017 09:33 (IST)
NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Indian markets started Thursday's session on a positive note with the Sensex rising nearly 150 points and the broader Nifty index regaining above 9,050, taking cues from other Asian markets. Gains in domestic shares were supported by oil & gas, metals, capital goods and media stocks. Analysts say the Nifty has strong support around the 9,000-9,050 zone and a breach below 9,000 could take the index to 8,800 levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their trading strategies.

Stock talk

K Subramanyam, co-head equity advisory, Altamount Capital:

Buy Indian Oil Corporation for a target price of Rs 390 with stop loss at Rs 362

Sell Ashok Leyland for a target price of Rs 80 with stop loss at Rs 92

Sell Power Grid for a target price of Rs 185 with stop loss at Rs 197

Amar Singh, head advisory, Angel Broking:

Sell IRB Infra for a target price of Rs 223 with stop loss at Rs 237.50

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target price of Rs 879 with stop loss at Rs 842

Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas:

Buy Banco Products for a target price of Rs 235

Buy Ujjivan Finance for a long-term target price of Rs 520

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: March 23, 2017 09:32 (IST)
