Trading Calls: Buy Indian Oil, UPL; Sell Tata Steel, Say Experts

BSE Sensex and Nifty struggled in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global markets. Gains in IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech supported the market at lower levels.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: April 19, 2017 10:11 (IST)
Analysts expect Nifty to remain rangebound between 9,000 and 9,250.
BSE Sensex and Nifty struggled in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global markets. Gains in IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech supported the market at lower levels. TS Harihar, chief executive and founder of HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd, said Nifty has support at 9,000 levels. He expects Nifty to remain rangebound between 9,000 and 9,250. Mr Harihar attributed yesterday's selloff in domestic markets to global factors. Mr Harihar also remains positive on TCS from a long-term perspective. But he does not expect 'fireworks' in TCS stocks in the short term. Meanwhile NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.

Stock Talk

TS Harihar, chief executive and founder of HRBV Client Solutions (long-term calls)



Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target of Rs 1050-1100

Buy HPCL with target of Rs 650

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Head Research of Joindre Capital Services (long-term calls)

Buy Finolex industries with target of Rs 650

Buy NBCC with target of Rs 202

Buy Dewan Housing Finance with target of Rs 460

Amar Singh, Head Advisory at Angel Broking

Buy UPL with target of Rs 785 and stop-loss of Rs 729

Buy Indian Oil with target of Rs 444 and stop-loss of Rs 414

Sell Just Dial with target of Rs 482 and stop-loss 522

Manas Jaiswal of www.manasjaiswal.com

Sell Ashok Leyland with target of Rs 78 and stop-loss of Rs 83.10

Sell Tata Steel with target of Rs 430 and stop-loss of Rs 461

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: April 19, 2017 10:11 (IST)
