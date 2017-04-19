Trading Calls: Buy Indian Oil, UPL; Sell Tata Steel, Say Experts

BSE Sensex and Nifty struggled in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global markets. Gains in IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech supported the market at lower levels. TS Harihar, chief executive and founder of HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd, said Nifty has support at 9,000 levels. He expects Nifty to remain rangebound between 9,000 and 9,250. Mr Harihar attributed yesterday's selloff in domestic markets to global factors. Mr Harihar also remains positive on TCS from a long-term perspective. But he does not expect 'fireworks' in TCS stocks in the short term. Meanwhile NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Stock Talk
TS Harihar, chief executive and founder of HRBV Client Solutions (long-term calls)
