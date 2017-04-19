Trading Calls: Buy Indian Oil, UPL; Sell Tata Steel, Say Experts

BSE Sensex and Nifty struggled in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global markets. Gains in IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech supported the market at lower levels. TS Harihar, chief executive and founder of HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd, said Nifty has support at 9,000 levels. He expects Nifty to remain rangebound between 9,000 and 9,250. Mr Harihar attributed yesterday's selloff in domestic markets to global factors. Mr Harihar also remains positive on TCS from a long-term perspective. But he does not expect 'fireworks' in TCS stocks in the short term. Meanwhile NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.



Stock Talk



TS Harihar, chief executive and founder of HRBV Client Solutions (long-term calls)

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target of Rs 1050-1100Buy HPCL with target of Rs 650Buy Finolex industries with target of Rs 650Buy NBCC with target of Rs 202Buy Dewan Housing Finance with target of Rs 460Buy UPL with target of Rs 785 and stop-loss of Rs 729Buy Indian Oil with target of Rs 444 and stop-loss of Rs 414Sell Just Dial with target of Rs 482 and stop-loss 522Sell Ashok Leyland with target of Rs 78 and stop-loss of Rs 83.10Sell Tata Steel with target of Rs 430 and stop-loss of Rs 461