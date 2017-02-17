Trading Calls: Buy Infosys, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Say Analysts
The Sensex rose over 300 points while Nifty edged above 8,850, led by an 8 per cent surge in HDFC Bank.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta
| Last Updated: February 17, 2017 09:28 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
BSE Sensex and Nifty surged today amid positive global cues and a surge in index heavyweight HDFC Bank. The Sensex rose over 300 points while Nifty edged above 8,850, led by an 8 per cent surge in HDFC Bank. Investors scrambled to buy HDFC Bank after RBI removed restrictions placed on foreign institutional investors on the purchase of shares of the bank with immediate effect. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading picks. For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Stock Talk
Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking
Buy Infosys with target of 1050-1070 and stop-loss of 980
Buy Bharat Forge with target of 1140-1180 and stop-loss of 1040
Buy Axis Bank with target of 520 and stop-loss of 470
Gaurav Bissa, derivatives analyst at LKP Securities
Buy Godrej Consumer with target of 1,680 and stop-loss of 1,600
Buy Tech Mahindra with target of 520 and stop-loss of 497
Buy Asian Paints with target of 985 and stop-loss of 940
Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager at Angel Broking
Buy ICICI Bank, SBI and CanFin Homes from a medium to long-term perspective
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
Story first published on: February 17, 2017 09:28 (IST)