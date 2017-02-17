NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Infosys, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Say Analysts

The Sensex rose over 300 points while Nifty edged above 8,850, led by an 8 per cent surge in HDFC Bank.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 17, 2017 09:28 (IST)
BSE Sensex and Nifty surged today amid positive global cues and a surge in index heavyweight HDFC Bank. The Sensex rose over 300 points while Nifty edged above 8,850, led by an 8 per cent surge in HDFC Bank. Investors scrambled to buy HDFC Bank after RBI removed restrictions placed on foreign institutional investors on the purchase of shares of the bank with immediate effect. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading picks. 

Stock Talk

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking

Buy Infosys with target of 1050-1070 and stop-loss of 980

Buy Bharat Forge with target of 1140-1180 and stop-loss of 1040

Buy Axis Bank with target of 520 and stop-loss of 470

Gaurav Bissa, derivatives analyst at LKP Securities

Buy Godrej Consumer with target of 1,680 and stop-loss of 1,600

Buy Tech Mahindra with target of 520 and stop-loss of 497 

Buy Asian Paints with target of 985 and stop-loss of 940

Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager at Angel Broking

Buy ICICI Bank, SBI and CanFin Homes from a medium to long-term perspective

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: February 17, 2017 09:28 (IST)
