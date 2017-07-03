Trading Calls: Buy ITC, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Say Experts

The Nifty was trading above 9,500 in morning deals
The BSE Sensex started the week with a jump of more than 300 points on Monday and the broader Nifty index added 92 points to trade above 9,500. Gains in the domestic markets were led by FMCG, metal and realty shares after the government finally launched GST or Goods and Service Tax over the weekend. The FMCG sub-index - Nifty FMCG - rose nearly 6 per cent supported by heavyweight ITC, which surged nearly 10 per cent. Indian shares also took positive cues from other Asian markets, which held two-years highs, starting the new month on a solid footing after two quarters of gains while expectations of credit tightening by the world's major central banks kept global bond markets under pressure. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 scored its biggest gain for the first half of the year since 2013 while the Nasdaq Composite's first-half gain was its best in eight years.
Stock talk
Lovelesh Sharma, Epic Research:
Buy SAIL on dips at Rs 57.5-57 for a target price of Rs 62 with stop loss at Rs 56.5
Buy Yes Bank on dips at Rs 1440/45 for a target price of Rs 1l,520 with stop loss at Rs 1,430
Simi Bhaumik, research analyst:
Buy Aurobindo Pharma on dips for a target price of Rs 710 with stop loss at Rs 677
Buy ITC on dips for a target price of Rs 332 with stop loss at Rs 319.
Buy Tata Steel on dips for a target price of Rs 559 with stop loss at Rs 537
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.