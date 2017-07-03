NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Trading Calls: Buy ITC, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Say Experts

Gains in the domestic markets were led by FMCG, metal and realty shares after the government finally launched GST or Goods and Service Tax over the weekend.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: July 03, 2017 09:42 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The Nifty was trading above 9,500 in morning deals
The Nifty was trading above 9,500 in morning deals
The BSE Sensex started the week with a jump of more than 300 points on Monday and the broader Nifty index added 92 points to trade above 9,500. Gains in the domestic markets were led by FMCG, metal and realty shares after the government finally launched GST or Goods and Service Tax over the weekend. The FMCG sub-index - Nifty FMCG - rose nearly 6 per cent supported by heavyweight ITC, which surged nearly 10 per cent. Indian shares also took positive cues from other Asian markets, which held two-years highs, starting the new month on a solid footing after two quarters of gains while expectations of credit tightening by the world's major central banks kept global bond markets under pressure. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 scored its biggest gain for the first half of the year since 2013 while the Nasdaq Composite's first-half gain was its best in eight years.

Stock talk

Lovelesh Sharma, Epic Research:

Buy SAIL on dips at Rs 57.5-57 for a target price of Rs 62 with stop loss at Rs 56.5

Buy Yes Bank on dips at Rs 1440/45 for a target price of Rs 1l,520 with stop loss at Rs 1,430

Simi Bhaumik, research analyst:

Buy Aurobindo Pharma on dips for a target price of Rs 710 with stop loss at Rs 677

Buy ITC on dips for a target price of Rs 332 with stop loss at Rs 319.

Buy Tata Steel on dips for a target price of Rs 559 with stop loss at Rs 537

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 03, 2017 09:37 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ One Lakh Firms De-Registered; 37,000 Shell Companies Identified: PM Modi
Trading callsBuy callsSensexNiftyStock talkFMCG sharesGSTITCITC shares

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.