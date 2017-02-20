NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy JK Tyre, Sun Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Say Experts

Some profit-taking in banking and FMCG stocks offset gains in IT and pharma stocks. Analysts expect a consolidation in Indian markets after the sharp run-up witnessed in the past few months.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 20, 2017 09:57 (IST)
NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Indian markets were flat to lower in early trade on Monday amid mixed global markets. Some profit-taking in banking and FMCG stocks offset gains in IT and pharma stocks. Analysts expect a consolidation in Indian markets after the sharp run-up witnessed in the past few months. They say that 8,700 is a strong support level for Nifty on the lower side while 8,900 is a strong resistance level on the upside. Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the US dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.

Stock talk

Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder & director, Investeria Financial Services:

Buy JK Tyre with target of Rs 130 and stop-loss of Rs 114

Buy Sun Pharma with target of Rs 710 and stop-loss of Rs 650

Buy Wipro with target of Rs 505 and stop-loss of Rs 460

Ruchit Jain, Equity Technical Analyst at Angel Broking Pvt Ltd:

Buy Motherson Sumi with target of Rs 376 and stop-loss of 338

Buy Petronet LNG with target of Rs 415 and stop-loss of Rs 388

Buy Pidilite Industries with target of Rs 710 and stop-loss of Rs 665

SV Prasad, chairman, Chime Consulting:

Buy SBI, HPCL, Sun Pharma from a medium- to long-term perspective

TS Harihar, chief executive & founder, HRBV Client Solutions:

Buy Satin Credit with target of Rs 580 in couple of months

Buy Sharda Cropchem with target of Rs 550 in couple of months

Sell Idea with target of Rs 85

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: February 20, 2017 09:57 (IST)
