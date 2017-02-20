Trading Calls: Buy JK Tyre, Sun Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Say Experts
Some profit-taking in banking and FMCG stocks offset gains in IT and pharma stocks. Analysts expect a consolidation in Indian markets after the sharp run-up witnessed in the past few months.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 20, 2017 09:57 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Indian markets were flat to lower in early trade on Monday amid mixed global markets. Some profit-taking in banking and FMCG stocks offset gains in IT and pharma stocks. Analysts expect a consolidation in Indian markets after the sharp run-up witnessed in the past few months. They say that 8,700 is a strong support level for Nifty on the lower side while 8,900 is a strong resistance level on the upside. Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the US dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.