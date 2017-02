Trading Calls: Buy JK Tyre, Sun Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Say Experts

Indian markets were flat to lower in early trade on Monday amid mixed global markets. Some profit-taking in banking and FMCG stocks offset gains in IT and pharma stocks. Analysts expect a consolidation in Indian markets after the sharp run-up witnessed in the past few months. They say that 8,700 is a strong support level for Nifty on the lower side while 8,900 is a strong resistance level on the upside. Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the US dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.Stock talk

Buy JK Tyre with target of Rs 130 and stop-loss of Rs 114Buy Sun Pharma with target of Rs 710 and stop-loss of Rs 650Buy Wipro with target of Rs 505 and stop-loss of Rs 460Buy Motherson Sumi with target of Rs 376 and stop-loss of 338Buy Petronet LNG with target of Rs 415 and stop-loss of Rs 388Buy Pidilite Industries with target of Rs 710 and stop-loss of Rs 665Buy SBI, HPCL, Sun Pharma from a medium- to long-term perspectiveBuy Satin Credit with target of Rs 580 in couple of monthsBuy Sharda Cropchem with target of Rs 550 in couple of monthsSell Idea with target of Rs 85