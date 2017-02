Trading Calls: Buy JSW Steel, Asian Paints; Sell Biocon, Say Experts

BSE Sensex and Nifty traded with marginal gains on Friday but faced resistance at higher levels on profit-taking. Gains in IT, capital goods and banking stocks helped offset losses in metal and oil & gas stocks. Analysts say that besides global cues, the outcome of the state assembly elections will be the next trigger for markets. The rupee continued to strengthen hitting 66.82 against the US dollar at day's high. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their top trading picks.Stock Talk

Buy Motherson Sumi with target of 365-370 and stop-loss of Rs 340Buy Asian Paints with target of Rs 1,040 and stop-loss of Rs 980Sell Biocon with target of Rs 1,055 and stop-loss of Rs 1,110Buy Bharat Forge with target of Rs 1,070-1,100 and stop-loss of Rs 990Buy M&M with target of Rs 1,340-1,370 and stop-loss of Rs 1,250Buy JSW Steel with target of Rs 200-205 and stop-loss of Rs 185He likes Coffee Day Enterprises from a perspective of two to three yearsIn NBFC space, he likes Bajaj Finance, Capital FirstIn pharma, he likes Aurobindo Pharma