Trading Calls: Buy JSW Steel, Asian Paints; Sell Biocon, Say Experts
Analysts say that besides global cues, the outcome of the state assembly elections will be the next trigger for markets.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 10, 2017 11:02 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
Sensex faced pressure at higher levels on profit-taking
BSE Sensex and Nifty traded with marginal gains on Friday but faced resistance at higher levels on profit-taking. Gains in IT, capital goods and banking stocks helped offset losses in metal and oil & gas stocks. Analysts say that besides global cues, the outcome of the state assembly elections will be the next trigger for markets. The rupee continued to strengthen hitting 66.82 against the US dollar at day's high. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their top trading picks.
Gaurav Bissa, derivatives analyst at LKP Securities
Buy Motherson Sumi with target of 365-370 and stop-loss of Rs 340
Buy Asian Paints with target of Rs 1,040 and stop-loss of Rs 980
Sell Biocon with target of Rs 1,055 and stop-loss of Rs 1,110
Sumeet Bagadia, associate director of Choice Broking
Buy Bharat Forge with target of Rs 1,070-1,100 and stop-loss of Rs 990
Buy M&M with target of Rs 1,340-1,370 and stop-loss of Rs 1,250
Buy JSW Steel with target of Rs 200-205 and stop-loss of Rs 185
Lancelot D'Cunha, an independent market analyst
He likes Coffee Day Enterprises from a perspective of two to three years
TS Anantakrishnan, Managing Director of Varanium Capital Advisors
In NBFC space, he likes Bajaj Finance, Capital First
In pharma, he likes Aurobindo Pharma
