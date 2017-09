Trading Calls: Buy L&T Finance, HDFC, Sell Hindalco, Say Experts

Indian stock markets started Wednesday's session on a weak note with the BSE benchmark index Sensex falling over 200 points and the broader Nifty index trading below 9,900. Losses in energy, metal, banking, auto, realty, pharma and healthcare stocks - falling between 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent in early deals - weighed on the broader markets. IT stocks were also down 0.40 per cent early in the session. Top losers on the Nifty50 included Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, BPCL and TCS - down between 1 per cent and 2.2 per cent. Shares in the other Asian markets tracked Wall Street's slide overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 per cent while Japan's Nikkei stooped to a four-month low and was last down 0.3 per cent. Shanghai dropped 0.4 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 per cent.Meanwhile, analysts Simi Bhaumik and Lovelesh Sharma shared their top trading calls:

Sell Hindalco Industries on rise for a target price of Rs 228 with stop loss at Rs 250Sell Asian Paints on rise for a target price of Rs 1,170 with stop loss at Rs 1,229Buy L&T Finance Holdings for a target price of Rs 211 with stop loss at Rs 200Buy Torrent Power for a target price of Rs 226 with stop loss at Rs 217.50Buy HDFC for a target price of Rs 1,789 with stop loss at Rs 1,755