Trading Calls: Buy L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Global, Adani Ports, Say Experts

Indian shares opened on a flat note on Wednesday, tracking lacklustre note global cues. Trader's sentiment remained cautious ahead of the state election result announcement on Saturday.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: March 08, 2017 10:11 (IST)
Indian shares opened on a flat note on Wednesday, tracking lacklustre note global cues. Trader's sentiment remained cautious ahead of the state election result announcement on Saturday. Analysts say that the state election results and the Fed meet next week are among the near-term triggers for the market. Indian markets are up nearly 10 per cent year-to-date, tracking global markets. The Nifty has come close to 9,000 levels but could not break above it as profit-taking surfaced at higher levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts, who shared their views on some stocks.

Stock talk:

Avinnash Gorakssakar, head research at Joindre Capital Services Ltd

Buy NBCC for a target price of Rs 203. NBCC has strong order book and government's initiatives to divest government stake in state-owned companies will benefit NBCC.



Buy JB Chemicals & Pharma for a target price of Rs 386 for a period of 12-15 months.

Buy KM Sugars for a target price of Rs 42 over next 12 months. Sugar companies should do well looking at the kind of sugar shortage expected this year.

K Subramanyam, co-head equity advisory at Altamount Capital

Buy Tata Global for a target price of Rs 148 with stop-loss at Rs 140

Buy Adani Ports and SEZ for a target Rs 325 with stop-loss at Rs 295

Buy Tata Communications for a target of Rs 790 with stop-loss at Rs 735

Manas Jaiswal

Buy L&T Finance Holdings for a target of Rs 130 with stop-loss at Rs 115

Buy UPL for a target of Rs 730 with stop-loss at Rs 690

Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 499 with stop-loss at Rs 468

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: March 08, 2017 10:11 (IST)
