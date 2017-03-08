Trading Calls: Buy L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Global, Adani Ports, Say Experts

Indian shares opened on a flat note on Wednesday, tracking lacklustre note global cues. Trader's sentiment remained cautious ahead of the state election result announcement on Saturday. Analysts say that the state election results and the Fed meet next week are among the near-term triggers for the market. Indian markets are up nearly 10 per cent year-to-date, tracking global markets. The Nifty has come close to 9,000 levels but could not break above it as profit-taking surfaced at higher levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts, who shared their views on some stocks.

Stock talk:



Avinnash Gorakssakar, head research at Joindre Capital Services Ltd



Buy NBCC for a target price of Rs 203. NBCC has strong order book and government's initiatives to divest government stake in state-owned companies will benefit NBCC.

Buyfor a target price of Rs 386 for a period of 12-15 months.Buyfor a target price of Rs 42 over next 12 months. Sugar companies should do well looking at the kind of sugar shortage expected this year.Buyfor a target price of Rs 148 with stop-loss at Rs 140Buyfor a target Rs 325 with stop-loss at Rs 295Buyfor a target of Rs 790 with stop-loss at Rs 735Buyfor a target of Rs 130 with stop-loss at Rs 115Buyfor a target of Rs 730 with stop-loss at Rs 690Buyfor a target of Rs 499 with stop-loss at Rs 468