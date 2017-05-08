NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Mahindra & Mahindra, Voltas, Cadila, Say Experts

The Indian stock markets are trading in a narrow band wherein the Nifty is moving in tight range of 9,360 on the upside and 9,270 on the downside.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: May 08, 2017 09:53 (IST)
Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking recommends buying Voltas for target of Rs 460.
Sensex and Nifty turned flat after a positive start in trades today. The Indian stock markets are trading in a narrow band wherein the Nifty is moving in tight range of 9,360 on the upside and 9,270 on the downside. Last week the Nifty closed on a flat note on weekly basis for first time in many weeks. Cyclical shares have driven the recent rally in the stock markets in which the broader Nifty has rallied a whopping 13 per cent since start of this year while defensives like IT and pharma have underperformed. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market analysts on their top stock picks.

Stock Talk

Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra for target of Rs 1,430 with stop loss below Rs 1,230

Buy Voltas with stop loss below Rs 405 for target of Rs 460

Buy ACC for target of Rs 1,700-1,710

Buy Ambuja Cements for target of Rs 263-264

Siddharth Sedani, vice president advisory at Anand Rathi

Buy Supreme Industries target of Rs 1,450 

Buy Cadila Healthcare for target of Rs 531

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: May 08, 2017 09:53 (IST)
