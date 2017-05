Trading Calls: Buy Mahindra & Mahindra, Voltas, Cadila, Say Experts

Sensex and Nifty turned flat after a positive start in trades today. The Indian stock markets are trading in a narrow band wherein the Nifty is moving in tight range of 9,360 on the upside and 9,270 on the downside. Last week the Nifty closed on a flat note on weekly basis for first time in many weeks. Cyclical shares have driven the recent rally in the stock markets in which the broader Nifty has rallied a whopping 13 per cent since start of this year while defensives like IT and pharma have underperformed. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market analysts on their top stock picks.

Buyfor target of Rs 1,430 with stop loss below Rs 1,230Buywith stop loss below Rs 405 for target of Rs 460Buyfor target of Rs 1,700-1,710Buyfor target of Rs 263-264Buytarget of Rs 1,450Buyfor target of Rs 531