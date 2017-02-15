Trading Calls: Buy Mawana Sugars, Reliance Infra, Syndicate Bank, Say Analysts
Indian markets continued to see consolidation with Sensex being choppy in early trade. Nifty failed to hold on to 8800 levels with profit-taking emerging at higher levels.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta
| Last Updated: February 15, 2017 09:37 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
Indian markets continued to see consolidation with Sensex being choppy in early trade. Nifty failed to hold on to 8800 levels with profit-taking emerging at higher levels. Jay Thakkar, senior technical analyst at Sharekhan, says Nifty has strong support at 8,700 and he would remain long on the market as long as that level holds. Asian stocks scaled 19-month peaks today thanks to a record-setting night on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate hike next month, keeping the dollar in pole position near three-week highs. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Stock Talk
Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures
Buy Mawana Sugars with target of Rs 85 and stop-loss of Rs 65
Vadilal Industries with target of Rs 700 and stop-loss of Rs 650
Buy Syndicate Bank with target of Rs 80 and stop-loss of 64
Jay Thakkar, senior technical analyst at Sharekhan
Buy HCL Tech with target of Rs 860 and stop-loss of Rs 814
Buy HDFC with target of Rs 1,440 and stop-loss of Rs 1,372
Manas Jaiswal of www.manasjaiswal.com
Buy IDBI Bank with target of Rs 90 and stop-loss of Rs 81.50
Buy Reliance Infra with target of Rs 585 and stop-loss of Rs 545
Buy Godrej Consumer Products with target of Rs 1,660 and stop-loss of Rs 1,570
Avinnash Gorakssakar, head research at Joindre Capital Services
(Medium-term stock picks)
Buy Finolex Industries with target of Rs 600
Buy Dewan Housing Finance with target of Rs 330-340
Buy NBCC with target of Rs 320-325
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
