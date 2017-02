Trading Calls: Buy Mawana Sugars, Reliance Infra, Syndicate Bank, Say Analysts

Indian markets continued to see consolidation with Sensex being choppy in early trade. Nifty failed to hold on to 8800 levels with profit-taking emerging at higher levels. Jay Thakkar, senior technical analyst at Sharekhan, says Nifty has strong support at 8,700 and he would remain long on the market as long as that level holds. Asian stocks scaled 19-month peaks today thanks to a record-setting night on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate hike next month, keeping the dollar in pole position near three-week highs. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.

Buy Mawana Sugars with target of Rs 85 and stop-loss of Rs 65Vadilal Industries with target of Rs 700 and stop-loss of Rs 650Buy Syndicate Bank with target of Rs 80 and stop-loss of 64Buy HCL Tech with target of Rs 860 and stop-loss of Rs 814Buy HDFC with target of Rs 1,440 and stop-loss of Rs 1,372Buy IDBI Bank with target of Rs 90 and stop-loss of Rs 81.50Buy Reliance Infra with target of Rs 585 and stop-loss of Rs 545Buy Godrej Consumer Products with target of Rs 1,660 and stop-loss of Rs 1,570(Medium-term stock picks)Buy Finolex Industries with target of Rs 600Buy Dewan Housing Finance with target of Rs 330-340Buy NBCC with target of Rs 320-325