Trading Calls: Buy Mawana Sugars, Reliance Infra, Syndicate Bank, Say Analysts

Indian markets continued to see consolidation with Sensex being choppy in early trade. Nifty failed to hold on to 8800 levels with profit-taking emerging at higher levels.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 15, 2017 09:37 (IST)
Indian markets continued to see consolidation with Sensex being choppy in early trade. Nifty failed to hold on to 8800 levels with profit-taking emerging at higher levels. Jay Thakkar, senior technical analyst at Sharekhan, says Nifty has strong support at 8,700 and he would remain long on the market as long as that level holds. Asian stocks scaled 19-month peaks today thanks to a record-setting night on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate hike next month, keeping the dollar in pole position near three-week highs. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.

Stock Talk

Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures

Buy Mawana Sugars with target of Rs 85 and stop-loss of Rs 65

Vadilal Industries with target of Rs 700 and stop-loss of Rs 650

Buy Syndicate Bank with target of Rs 80 and stop-loss of 64

Jay Thakkar, senior technical analyst at Sharekhan

Buy HCL Tech with target of Rs 860 and stop-loss of Rs 814

Buy HDFC with target of Rs 1,440 and stop-loss of Rs 1,372

Manas Jaiswal of www.manasjaiswal.com 

Buy IDBI Bank with target of Rs 90 and stop-loss of Rs 81.50

Buy Reliance Infra with target of Rs 585 and stop-loss of Rs 545

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with target of Rs 1,660 and stop-loss of Rs 1,570

Avinnash Gorakssakar, head research at Joindre Capital Services
(Medium-term stock picks)

Buy Finolex Industries with target of Rs 600

Buy Dewan Housing Finance with target of Rs 330-340

Buy NBCC with target of Rs 320-325

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

 

Story first published on: February 15, 2017 09:35 (IST)
