Trading Calls: Buy ONGC, SAIL, Granules India; Sell NHPC, Lupin, Say Experts

Both BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices recovered from a weak start to edge higher in early noon trade today. The Sensex was up 100 points with strong support from metal stocks. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading bets.

Sell ICICI Bank with target of Rs 225Sell Infosys with target of Rs 890Buy REC with target of Rs 165Buy Granules India with target of Rs 114.8 with stop-loss of Rs 107.40Buy SAIL with target of Rs 60.50 and stop-loss of Rs 55.90Buy Dr Reddy's Lab with target of Rs 2,984 and stop-loss of Rs 2,903Buy ONGC with target of Rs 211 and stop-loss of Rs 193Sell Lupin with target of Rs 1398 with stop-loss of Rs 1,499Sell NHPC with target of Rs 25 and stop-loss 28.50