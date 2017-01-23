Trading Calls: Buy ONGC, SAIL, Granules India; Sell NHPC, Lupin, Say Experts
Written by Surajit Dasgupta
| Last Updated: January 23, 2017 10:13 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
Both BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices recovered from a weak start to edge higher in early noon trade today. The Sensex was up 100 points with strong support from metal stocks. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading bets.
TS Harihar, chief executive and founder at HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd
Sell ICICI Bank with target of Rs 225
Sell Infosys with target of Rs 890
Buy REC with target of Rs 165
Amar Singh of Angel Broking
Buy Granules India with target of Rs 114.8 with stop-loss of Rs 107.40
Buy SAIL with target of Rs 60.50 and stop-loss of Rs 55.90
Buy Dr Reddy's Lab with target of Rs 2,984 and stop-loss of Rs 2,903
Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder and director of Investeria Financial Services
Buy ONGC with target of Rs 211 and stop-loss of Rs 193
Sell Lupin with target of Rs 1398 with stop-loss of Rs 1,499
Sell NHPC with target of Rs 25 and stop-loss 28.50
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
