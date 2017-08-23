Trading Calls: Buy Petronet LNG, Bhel, Says Lovelesh Sharma

Indian equity markets are likely to open flat on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from other global markets. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange were down 6 points or 0.07 per cent as of 8.45 am. Meanwhile, Asian shares steadied on Wednesday, taking a breather after the previous day's surge and unable to keep up with a global rally spurred by gains for tech shares on Wall Street and miners in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which initially inched up to a two-week high, pulled back to stand little changed following a 0.7 percent rally on Tuesday.



Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.5 percent, lifted as the dollar strengthened against the yen. The Nikkei took its cues from Wall Street, which saw the Dow rise 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 climb 1 percent and the Nasdaq gain 1.4 percent on Tuesday as technology shares rallied.



Here are some trading calls shares by market expert Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research

Buyfor a target of Rs 243 with stop loss at Rs 223Buyl for a target of Rs 131 with stop loss at Rs 122Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.