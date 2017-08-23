NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Trading Calls: Buy Petronet LNG, Bhel, Says Lovelesh Sharma

Asian shares steadied on Wednesday, taking a breather after the previous day's surge and unable to keep up with a global rally spurred by gains for tech shares on Wall Street.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: August 23, 2017 08:57 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Indian equity markets are likely to open flat on Wednesday.
Indian equity markets are likely to open flat on Wednesday.

Indian equity markets are likely to open flat on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from other global markets. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange were down 6 points or 0.07 per cent as of 8.45 am. Meanwhile, Asian shares steadied on Wednesday, taking a breather after the previous day's surge and unable to keep up with a global rally spurred by gains for tech shares on Wall Street and miners in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which initially inched up to a two-week high, pulled back to stand little changed following a 0.7 percent rally on Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.5 percent, lifted as the dollar strengthened against the yen. The Nikkei took its cues from Wall Street, which saw the Dow rise 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 climb 1 percent and the Nasdaq gain 1.4 percent on Tuesday as technology shares rallied.

Here are some trading calls shares by market expert Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research



Buy Petronet LNG for a target of Rs 243 with stop loss at Rs 223

Buy Bhel for a target of Rs 131 with stop loss at Rs 122

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 23, 2017 08:57 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Infosys Shares Under Sebi's Watch After Rs 34,000 Crore Hit For Investors
trading callsPetronet LNGBhel

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.