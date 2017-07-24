Trading Calls: Buy Pidilite, Titan, IOC, Says Expert

Gains were led by oil and gas, IT and banking stocks - up around 0.6 per cent in early morning deals.
Wipro, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries were among the top Nifty gainers
Indian markets started the week on a positive note, with the Sensex jumping over 100 points to a record high of 32,136 and the Nifty rising to 9,939, also a record high. Gains were led by oil and gas, IT and banking stocks - up around 0.6 per cent in early morning deals. Wipro, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries were among the top Nifty gainers, rising between 1 per cent to 1.8 per cent. Meanwhile, shares in the other Asian markets slipped on Monday with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.2 per cent lower. Demand for riskier assets ebbed after their recent strong gains.
Simi Bhaumik, research analyst, shared some of her trading picks:
Buy Coal India on dips for a target price of Rs 270 with stop loss at Rs 258
Buy Indian Oil Corp on dips for a target price of Rs 390 with stop loss at Rs 376
Buy Pidilite on dips for a target price of Rs 818-820 with stop loss at Rs 797
Buy Titan on dips for a target price of Rs 555 with stop loss at Rs 538
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.