NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Trading Calls: Buy Pidilite, Titan, IOC, Says Expert

Gains were led by oil and gas, IT and banking stocks - up around 0.6 per cent in early morning deals.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: July 24, 2017 09:39 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Wipro, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries were among the top Nifty gainers
Wipro, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries were among the top Nifty gainers
Indian markets started the week on a positive note, with the Sensex jumping over 100 points to a record high of 32,136 and the Nifty rising to 9,939, also a record high. Gains were led by oil and gas, IT and banking stocks - up around 0.6 per cent in early morning deals. Wipro, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries were among the top Nifty gainers, rising between 1 per cent to 1.8 per cent. Meanwhile, shares in the other Asian markets slipped on Monday with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.2 per cent lower. Demand for riskier assets ebbed after their recent strong gains.

Simi Bhaumik, research analyst, shared some of her trading picks:

Buy Coal India on dips for a target price of Rs 270 with stop loss at Rs 258

Buy Indian Oil Corp on dips for a target price of Rs 390 with stop loss at Rs 376

Buy Pidilite on dips for a target price of Rs 818-820 with stop loss at Rs 797

Buy Titan on dips for a target price of Rs 555 with stop loss at Rs 538

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 24, 2017 09:39 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Launch Of Rs 200 Note To Fill The "Missing Middle," Says SBI Report
Trading callsStock marketsBuy callsStock talkBSE SensexNifty

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.