Trading Calls: Buy Piramal Enterprise, Kohinoor Foods, Tech Mahindra, Say Experts

The BSE Sensex and Nifty got off to a strong start on Friday, the last trading day for 2016, tracking positive trade across Asian shares. The Sensex was up over 150 points, while the Nifty traded above the 8,150 mark. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Stock talk:
Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures Pvt. Ltd
Buy Piramal Enterprises @Rs 1,595 for target of Rs 1,700 with stop loss at Rs 1,540
Buy Havells @Rs 330 for a target of Rs 350 with stop loss at Rs 310
Buy Kohinoor Foods @Rs71 for a target of Rs 80 with stop loss at Rs 61
Ratheesh Ramakrishnan, VP (Group Advisory) at Motilal Oswal Securities
Buy Maruti Suzuki for medium to long term for a target price of Rs 6,800
Buy IndusInd Bank for a target price of Rs 1,400
Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 560
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.