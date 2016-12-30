Trading Calls: Buy Piramal Enterprise, Kohinoor Foods, Tech Mahindra, Say Experts

The BSE Sensex and Nifty got off to a strong start on Friday, the last trading day for 2016, tracking positive trade across Asian shares. The Sensex was up over 150 points, while the Nifty traded above the 8,150 mark. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts who shared their trading strategies.



Stock talk:



Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures Pvt. Ltd

Buy Piramal Enterprises @Rs 1,595 for target of Rs 1,700 with stop loss at Rs 1,540Buy Havells @Rs 330 for a target of Rs 350 with stop loss at Rs 310Buy Kohinoor Foods @Rs71 for a target of Rs 80 with stop loss at Rs 61Buy Maruti Suzuki for medium to long term for a target price of Rs 6,800Buy IndusInd Bank for a target price of Rs 1,400Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 560