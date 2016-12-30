NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Piramal Enterprise, Kohinoor Foods, Tech Mahindra, Say Experts

The BSE Sensex and Nifty got off to a strong start on Friday, the last trading day for 2016, tracking positive trade across Asian shares.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: December 30, 2016 10:06 (IST)
The BSE Sensex and Nifty got off to a strong start on Friday, the last trading day for 2016, tracking positive trade across Asian shares. The Sensex was up over 150 points, while the Nifty traded above the 8,150 mark. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts who shared their trading strategies. 

Stock talk: 

Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO at Enoch Ventures Pvt. Ltd 



Buy Piramal Enterprises @Rs 1,595 for target of Rs 1,700 with stop loss at Rs 1,540 

Buy Havells @Rs 330 for a target of Rs 350 with stop loss at Rs 310 

Buy Kohinoor Foods @Rs71 for a target of Rs 80 with stop loss at Rs 61 

Ratheesh Ramakrishnan, VP (Group Advisory) at Motilal Oswal Securities 

Buy Maruti Suzuki for medium to long term for a target price of Rs 6,800 

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target price of Rs 1,400 

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 560 

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: December 30, 2016 10:06 (IST)
