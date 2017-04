Trading Calls: Buy PTC India, Shipping Corporation, Says Vijay Chopra

Indian shares started the first session of financial year 2017-18 on a positive note with the Nifty rising 47 points to hit an all-time high of 9,221 and the BSE Sensex surging 158 points. Gains in the broader markets were led by auto and energy stocks - up between 0.7 and 0.9 per cent. Midcap and smallcap sub-indices were also seen outperforming the broader indices early in the session.NDTV Profit spoke to Vijay Chopra, MD and CEO of Enoch Ventures, who shared his trading picks:Buy Shipping Corporation of India for a target price of Rs 85 with stop loss at Rs 70Buy Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) for a target of Rs 100 with stop loss at Rs 72

Buy PTC India for a target of Rs 100 with stop loss at Rs 84