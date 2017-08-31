NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Radico Khaitan, BEL, TVS Motor Company, Say Experts

Indian shares opened flat on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the GDP date for the April-June quarter.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: August 31, 2017 09:38 (IST)
Buy TVS Motor Company for a target of Rs 622, says Simi Bhaumik.
Indian shares opened flat on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the GDP date for the April-June quarter. The Sensex fell nearly 20 points while the Nifty was down nearly 6 points. Wipro was the top gainer in Nifty up, 1.8 per cent followed by Reliance industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco and Adani Ports, which rose between 0.8 to 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares except Nikkei, mostly traded lower after a positive opening. Nikkei was up 0.85 per cent while, Hang Seng fell 0.57 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was flat. Overnight, US stocks ended higher after economic data indicated solid momentum, keeping alive the prospect of a US interest rate increase in December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12 per cent, to close at 21,892.43, the S&P 500 gained 0.46 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.42 points, or 1.05 per cent, to end at 6,368.31.

Here are few trading calls shares by analysts:

Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research



Buy Radico Khaitan for s target Rs 181 with stop loss at Rs 160

Simi Bhaumik, research analyst

Buy Bharat Electronics for a target of Rs 195 with stop loss at Rs 189
Buy TVS Motor Company for a target of Rs 622 with stop loss at Rs 610.55
Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 310 with stop loss at Rs 302

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: August 31, 2017 09:38 (IST)
