Trading Calls: Buy Radico Khaitan, BEL, TVS Motor Company, Say Experts

Indian shares opened flat on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the GDP date for the April-June quarter. The Sensex fell nearly 20 points while the Nifty was down nearly 6 points. Wipro was the top gainer in Nifty up, 1.8 per cent followed by Reliance industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco and Adani Ports, which rose between 0.8 to 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares except Nikkei, mostly traded lower after a positive opening. Nikkei was up 0.85 per cent while, Hang Seng fell 0.57 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was flat. Overnight, US stocks ended higher after economic data indicated solid momentum, keeping alive the prospect of a US interest rate increase in December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12 per cent, to close at 21,892.43, the S&P 500 gained 0.46 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.42 points, or 1.05 per cent, to end at 6,368.31.



Here are few trading calls shares by analysts:



Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research

Buy Radico Khaitan for s target Rs 181 with stop loss at Rs 160Buy Bharat Electronics for a target of Rs 195 with stop loss at Rs 189Buy TVS Motor Company for a target of Rs 622 with stop loss at Rs 610.55Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 310 with stop loss at Rs 302