Trading Calls: Buy Reliance Capital, SpiceJet, HDFC Bank, Say Experts

BSE Sensex and Nifty edged higher on Thursday with banking and metal stocks among the early gainers. Nifty inched closer to the 9,700 mark. Tata Steel was among the top gainers with the stock rising nearly 3 per cent. Bank Nifty rose to a fresh high, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its inflation projection. Meanwhile, market analysts Lovelesh Sharma and Simi Bhaumik shared their short-term trading picks.Buy HDFC Bank at current market price for a target price of Rs 1,690 with stop loss at Rs 1,610Buy IndusInd Bank at current market price for a target price of Rs 1,585 with stop-loss at Rs 1,490

Buy LIC Housing Finance for a target price of Rs 753 with stop loss at Rs 731Buy Reliance Capital for a target price of Rs 600-602 with stop loss at Rs 573Buy SpiceJet for a target price of Rs 117.50 with stop loss at Rs 108.50