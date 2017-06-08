NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Reliance Capital, SpiceJet, HDFC Bank, Say Experts

Bank Nifty rose to a fresh high, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its inflation projection.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: June 08, 2017 09:27 (IST)
Nifty inched closer to the 9,700 mark
BSE Sensex and Nifty edged higher on Thursday with banking and metal stocks among the early gainers. Nifty inched closer to the 9,700 mark. Tata Steel was among the top gainers with the stock rising nearly 3 per cent. Bank Nifty rose to a fresh high, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its inflation projection. Meanwhile, market analysts Lovelesh Sharma and Simi Bhaumik shared their short-term trading picks.

Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research

Buy HDFC Bank at current market price for a target price of Rs 1,690 with stop loss at Rs 1,610
Buy IndusInd Bank at current market price for a target price of Rs 1,585 with stop-loss at Rs 1,490

Simi Bhaumik, research analyst:

Buy LIC Housing Finance for a target price of Rs 753 with stop loss at Rs 731 
Buy Reliance Capital for a target price of Rs 600-602 with stop loss at Rs 573 
Buy SpiceJet for a target price of Rs 117.50 with stop loss at Rs 108.50 

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: June 08, 2017 09:27 (IST)
