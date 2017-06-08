Trading Calls: Buy Reliance Capital, SpiceJet, HDFC Bank, Say Experts
Bank Nifty rose to a fresh high, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its inflation projection.
June 08, 2017
BSE Sensex and Nifty edged higher on Thursday with banking and metal stocks among the early gainers. Nifty inched closer to the 9,700 mark. Tata Steel was among the top gainers with the stock rising nearly 3 per cent. Bank Nifty rose to a fresh high, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its inflation projection. Meanwhile, market analysts Lovelesh Sharma and Simi Bhaumik shared their short-term trading picks.
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research:
Buy HDFC Bank at current market price for a target price of Rs 1,690 with stop loss at Rs 1,610 Buy IndusInd Bank at current market price for a target price of Rs 1,585 with stop-loss at Rs 1,490
Simi Bhaumik, research analyst:
Buy LIC Housing Finance for a target price of Rs 753 with stop loss at Rs 731 Buy Reliance Capital for a target price of Rs 600-602 with stop loss at Rs 573 Buy SpiceJet for a target price of Rs 117.50 with stop loss at Rs 108.50
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.