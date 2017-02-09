NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Say Experts

The BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points while the Nifty50 index regained the 8,800 mark led by broad based buying with banking shares taking a lead.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: February 09, 2017 09:27 (IST)
The BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points while the Nifty50 index regained the 8,800 mark led by broad based buying with banking shares taking a lead. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts to get their trading ideas. 

Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder & director at Investeria Financial Services 

Buy Sun Pharma with stop loss at Rs 646 for target of Rs 760 



Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss at Rs 664 for target of Rs 803 

Buy EIL with stop loss at Rs 153 for target of Rs 173 

Gaurang Shah, vice president at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services 

From long term point of view and earnings view we recommend: 

Buy ICICI Bank for near term target of Rs 305 

Buy Arvind for target of Rs 420 and if earnings are better than expectations then targets would be revised upwards.  

Siddharth Sedani, vice president-advisory at Anand Rathi 

Buy Equitas Holdings for target of Rs 265 as the company is strongly positioned to grow on balanced portfolio from medium term perspective. 

Buy KEI Industries for target of Rs 202 as the company has been posting good growth numbers and shrinking debt is also positive going ahead. 

Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking 

Buy Grasim Industries with stop loss at Rs 954 for target of Rs 1,003 

Buy Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 559 for target of Rs 590 

Buy Sintex Industries with stop loss at Rs 93 for target of Rs 101

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: February 09, 2017 09:27 (IST)
