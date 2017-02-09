Trading Calls: Buy Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Grasim Industries, Say Experts
The BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points while the Nifty50 index regained the 8,800 mark led by broad based buying with banking shares taking a lead.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev
| Last Updated: February 09, 2017 09:27 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points while the Nifty50 index regained the 8,800 mark led by broad based buying with banking shares taking a lead. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts to get their trading ideas.
Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder & director at Investeria Financial Services
Buy Sun Pharma with stop loss at Rs 646 for target of Rs 760
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss at Rs 664 for target of Rs 803
Buy EIL with stop loss at Rs 153 for target of Rs 173
Gaurang Shah, vice president at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services
From long term point of view and earnings view we recommend:
Buy ICICI Bank for near term target of Rs 305
Buy Arvind for target of Rs 420 and if earnings are better than expectations then targets would be revised upwards.
Siddharth Sedani, vice president-advisory at Anand Rathi
Buy Equitas Holdings for target of Rs 265 as the company is strongly positioned to grow on balanced portfolio from medium term perspective.
Buy KEI Industries for target of Rs 202 as the company has been posting good growth numbers and shrinking debt is also positive going ahead.
Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking
Buy Grasim Industries with stop loss at Rs 954 for target of Rs 1,003
Buy Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 559 for target of Rs 590
Buy Sintex Industries with stop loss at Rs 93 for target of Rs 101
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
Story first published on: February 09, 2017 09:27 (IST)