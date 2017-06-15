Trading Calls: Buy Tata Global Beverages, Dewan Housing Finance, Phillips Carbon, Say Experts

Indian markets continued to consolidate on Thursday as well with both Sensex and Nifty seeing a flat opening. The Sensex rose as much as 70 points, while the Nifty fell nearly 20 points to 9,601. Wipro was the top gainer in Nifty, up over 1 per cent. Meanwhile, other Asian shares slid on Thursday, hit by soft US economic data, a relatively hawkish Fed and a media report that U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated by a special counsel for possible obstruction of justice. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7 percent while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, market analysts Ruchit Jain and Simi Bhaumik shared their short-term trading picks.



Ruchit Jain, Angel Broking



(For 2-3 weeks)

Buy Tata Global Beverages for a target of Rs 170 with stop loss at Rs 151

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services for target of Rs 385 with stop loss at Rs 339

Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion for a target of Rs 717 with stop loss at Rs 682Buy Dewan Housing Finance Corporation for a target of Rs 454 with stop loss at Rs 442Buy Phillips Carbon Black for a target of Rs 545 with stop loss at Rs 500