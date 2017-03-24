NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Tata Global, Jain Irrigation, HPCL, Say Experts

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking, says that as long as Nifty holds 9,000 levels, the trend remains higher and the index could move to 9200-9400 levels.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: March 24, 2017 09:28 (IST)
The Nifty regained 9100 mark in early trade
BSE Sensex and Nifty edged higher today amid flat-to-positive Asian markets. The Sensex wasup around 50 points while Nifty regained the 9100 mark. There was plenty of action in broader markets with BSE midcap and smallcap stocks rising nearly 0.40 per cent. Rohit Srivastava, fund manager at Sharekhan, says that Nifty has probably peaked in the short term and could consolidate further. Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking, says that as long as Nifty holds 9,000 levels, the trend remains higher and the index could move to 9200-9400 levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies. 

Stock Talk

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking

Buy Hero MotoCorp with target of 3,500 and stop-loss of 3270

Buy HPCL with target of 550-570  and stop-loss of 500

LIC Housing Finance with target of 625-630 and stop-loss of 580

Vikas Sethi, MD of Sethi Finmart

Buy Tata Global with target of Rs 160 and stop-loss of Rs 149

Buy Jain Irrigation with target of Rs 100 and stop-loss of Rs 91

Buy Arvind Ltd with target of Rs 405 and stop-loss of Rs 386

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

 

Story first published on: March 24, 2017 09:27 (IST)
