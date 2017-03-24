Trading Calls: Buy Tata Global, Jain Irrigation, HPCL, Say Experts
Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking, says that as long as Nifty holds 9,000 levels, the trend remains higher and the index could move to 9200-9400 levels.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: March 24, 2017 09:28 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The Nifty regained 9100 mark in early trade
BSE Sensex and Nifty edged higher today amid flat-to-positive Asian markets. The Sensex wasup around 50 points while Nifty regained the 9100 mark. There was plenty of action in broader markets with BSE midcap and smallcap stocks rising nearly 0.40 per cent. Rohit Srivastava, fund manager at Sharekhan, says that Nifty has probably peaked in the short term and could consolidate further. Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking, says that as long as Nifty holds 9,000 levels, the trend remains higher and the index could move to 9200-9400 levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Stock Talk
Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking
Buy Hero MotoCorp with target of 3,500 and stop-loss of 3270
Buy HPCL with target of 550-570 and stop-loss of 500
LIC Housing Finance with target of 625-630 and stop-loss of 580
Vikas Sethi, MD of Sethi Finmart
Buy Tata Global with target of Rs 160 and stop-loss of Rs 149
Buy Jain Irrigation with target of Rs 100 and stop-loss of Rs 91
Buy Arvind Ltd with target of Rs 405 and stop-loss of Rs 386
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.