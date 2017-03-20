NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Tata Global, SRF, Apollo Tyres, JSPL, Say Experts

The Sensex fell over 100 points to 29,503 while the NSE benchmark Nifty shed 0.4 per cent or 35 points to a low of 9,124.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: March 20, 2017 11:03 (IST)
Indian equity markets opened lower on Monday tracking subdued trade across other Asian markets. The Sensex fell over 100 points to 29,503 while the NSE benchmark Nifty shed 0.4 per cent or 35 points to a low of 9,124. Analysts say markets will witness some consolidation after the recent gains after the announcement of the state election results. However, over the medium term, analysts see Nifty rising to 9,600-10,000 levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts to get their view on some specific stocks.

Stock talk:

Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking



Buy Tata Global with target of Rs 157 with stop-loss of Rs 138
Buy SRF with target of Rs 1,725 and stop-loss of Rs 1,550

Imtiyaz Qureshi, Co-Founder & Director of Investeria Financial Services

Buy Tata Motors DVR with target of Rs 312 and stop-loss of Rs 274
Buy Jain Irrigation with target of Rs 102 and stop-loss of Rs 92
Buy NCC with target of Rs 91 and stop-loss of Rs 80

S V Prasad, chairman of Chime Consulting

Buy Grasim, HPCL and SBI on declines

Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO of Enoch Ventures

Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 220 with stop loss at Rs 190
Buy Jindal Steel & Power for a target of Rs 136 with stop loss at Rs 126
Buy Tata Elxsi for a target of Rs1550 with stop loss at Rs1480

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: March 20, 2017 10:41 (IST)
