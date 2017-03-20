Trading Calls: Buy Tata Global, SRF, Apollo Tyres, JSPL, Say Experts

Indian equity markets opened lower on Monday tracking subdued trade across other Asian markets. The Sensex fell over 100 points to 29,503 while the NSE benchmark Nifty shed 0.4 per cent or 35 points to a low of 9,124. Analysts say markets will witness some consolidation after the recent gains after the announcement of the state election results. However, over the medium term, analysts see Nifty rising to 9,600-10,000 levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts to get their view on some specific stocks.



Stock talk:



Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking

Buy Tata Global with target of Rs 157 with stop-loss of Rs 138Buy SRF with target of Rs 1,725 and stop-loss of Rs 1,550Buy Tata Motors DVR with target of Rs 312 and stop-loss of Rs 274Buy Jain Irrigation with target of Rs 102 and stop-loss of Rs 92Buy NCC with target of Rs 91 and stop-loss of Rs 80Buy Grasim, HPCL and SBI on declinesBuy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 220 with stop loss at Rs 190Buy Jindal Steel & Power for a target of Rs 136 with stop loss at Rs 126Buy Tata Elxsi for a target of Rs1550 with stop loss at Rs1480Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.