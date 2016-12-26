Trading Calls: Buy Tata Motors, Balrampur Chini, Sell ICICI Bank, Say Experts
At day's low, the Sensex fell nearly 300 points while the broader Nifty index broke 7,900 on the downside.
December 26, 2016
After a brief pullback on Friday, Indian equity markets resumed their losing streak on Monday as pharmaceuticals and metal shares witnessed selling pressure. At day's low, the Sensex fell nearly 300 points while the broader Nifty index broke 7,900 on the downside. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their stock picks.
TS Harihar, chief executive and founder, HRBV Client Solutions