Trading Calls: Buy Tata Motors, Balrampur Chini, Sell ICICI Bank, Say Experts

At day's low, the Sensex fell nearly 300 points while the broader Nifty index broke 7,900 on the downside.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: December 26, 2016 10:58 (IST)
NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their stock picks.
After a brief pullback on Friday, Indian equity markets resumed their losing streak on Monday as pharmaceuticals and metal shares witnessed selling pressure. At day's low, the Sensex fell nearly 300 points while the broader Nifty index broke 7,900 on the downside. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their stock picks.

TS Harihar, chief executive and founder, HRBV Client Solutions

Buy Tata Motors for a target price of Rs 520

Sell ICICI Bank for a target price of Rs 210

Sell Axis Bank for a target price of Rs 390

Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst, Angel Broking

Buy Balrampur Chini for a target price of Rs 131 with stop loss at Rs 115

Buy Shriram Transport for a target price of Rs 858 with stop loss at Rs 779

Sell Apollo Hospital for a target price of Rs 1,078 with stop loss at Rs 1,162

Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder and director, Investeria Financial Services

Buy Cipla

Story first published on: December 26, 2016 10:54 (IST)
