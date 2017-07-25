Trading Calls: Buy Tata Motors, Oriental Bank Of Commerce, Says Expert
Gains during Tuesday's session were led by buying in metal and banking stocks.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: July 25, 2017 10:53 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Nifty hit the historic 10,000 mark for the first time ever (Representational image)
Indian markets achieved a new milestone on Tuesday with the Nifty hitting the historic 10,000 mark for the first time ever and the BSE Sensex rising over 100 points in morning deals. With the Nifty @ 10,000, the index has recorded gains of over 22 per cent this year. Gains during Tuesday's session were led by buying in metal and banking stocks. Also, midcaps were witnessed outperforming the large caps in morning. Indiabulls Housing and Bharti Infratel rose over 2 per cent each to become the top two gainers in the Nifty after they reported better-than-estimated earnings for the June quarter. Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp and TCS were the other prominent gainers in the index. Meanwhile, shares in the other Asian markets were subdued with few catalysts to drive them. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up less than 0.1 per cent, with some markets looking for fresh impetus after hitting multi-year highs in recent weeks.
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research shared his top trading picks:
Buy Tata Motors on dips for a target price of Rs 520 with stop loss at Rs 450
Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce on dips for a target price of Rs 164 with stop loss at Rs 148
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.