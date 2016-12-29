Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, BPCL; Sell Tata Communications, Say Experts

The Sensex and Nifty traded in a choppy manner on Thursday ahead of the expiry of future and options contracts of December series. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts who shared their trading strategies.



Shrikant Shetty, VP, advisory (equities), Motilal Oswal Securities



Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 560

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target price of Rs 1,400Buy BPCL for a target price of Rs 632 with stop loss at Rs 599Buy Ramco Systems for a target price of Rs 352 with stop loss at Rs 316Sell Tata Communications for a target price of Rs 590 with stop loss at Rs 622Buy Petronet LNG for a target price of Rs 385 with stop loss at Rs 355Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 450 with stop loss at Rs 432