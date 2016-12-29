NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, BPCL; Sell Tata Communications, Say Experts

The Sensex and Nifty traded in a choppy manner on Thursday ahead of the expiry of future and options contracts of December series.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: December 29, 2016 11:49 (IST)
The Sensex and Nifty traded in a choppy manner on Thursday ahead of the expiry of future and options contracts of December series. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts who shared their trading strategies. 

Shrikant Shetty, VP, advisory (equities), Motilal Oswal Securities 

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 560 



Buy IndusInd Bank for a target price of Rs 1,400 

Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking 

Buy BPCL for a target price of Rs 632 with stop loss at Rs 599 

Buy Ramco Systems for a target price of Rs 352 with stop loss at Rs 316 

Sell Tata Communications for a target price of Rs 590 with stop loss at Rs 622 

Manav Chopra, head technical analyst at Monarch Networth Capital 

Buy Petronet LNG for a target price of Rs 385 with stop loss at Rs 355 

Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 450 with stop loss at Rs 432 

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: December 29, 2016 11:49 (IST)
