Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, BPCL; Sell Tata Communications, Say Experts

The Sensex and Nifty traded in a choppy manner on Thursday ahead of the expiry of future and options contracts of December series. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to analysts who shared their trading strategies.
Shrikant Shetty, VP, advisory (equities), Motilal Oswal Securities
Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 560
Buy IndusInd Bank for a target price of Rs 1,400
Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking
Buy BPCL for a target price of Rs 632 with stop loss at Rs 599
Buy Ramco Systems for a target price of Rs 352 with stop loss at Rs 316
Sell Tata Communications for a target price of Rs 590 with stop loss at Rs 622
Manav Chopra, head technical analyst at Monarch Networth Capital
Buy Petronet LNG for a target price of Rs 385 with stop loss at Rs 355
Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 450 with stop loss at Rs 432
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.