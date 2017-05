Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, Capital First, Dabur, Say Experts

Indian markets started Wednesday's session on a positive note led by buying in realty, auto, infra and capital goods stocks. The Sensex rose over 150 points while the broader Nifty index edged above 9,400. The other Asian markets edged lower after ratings major Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China, while Wall Street edged higher overnight as investors digested President Donald Trump's budget plan. Analysts say the Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 9,400 on the downside and 9,500 on the upside and any breakout on the either side of the range will decide the trend for the index going ahead. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 440-445 with stop loss at Rs 405Buy Dabur for a target price of Rs 282 with stop at Rs 270Buy Dewan Housing for a target price of Rs 490-500Buy Capital First for a target price of Rs 750Buy Voltas