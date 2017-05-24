Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, Capital First, Dabur, Say Experts
The Sensex rose over 100 points in early deals while the broader Nifty index edged above 9,400.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 24, 2017 11:01 (IST) Sandeep Singh
Analysts say the Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 9,400 on the downside and 9,500 on the upside
Indian markets started Wednesday's session on a positive note led by buying in realty, auto, infra and capital goods stocks. The Sensex rose over 150 points while the broader Nifty index edged above 9,400. The other Asian markets edged lower after ratings major Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China, while Wall Street edged higher overnight as investors digested President Donald Trump's budget plan. Analysts say the Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 9,400 on the downside and 9,500 on the upside and any breakout on the either side of the range will decide the trend for the index going ahead. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.
Stock talk
Aditya Agarwal, head technical research, Way2wealth:
Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 440-445 with stop loss at Rs 405
Buy Dabur for a target price of Rs 282 with stop at Rs 270
Avinnash Gorakssakar, Head Research, Joindre Capital Services:
Buy Dewan Housing for a target price of Rs 490-500
Buy Capital First for a target price of Rs 750
Buy Voltas
K Subramanyam, co-head, equity advisory, Altamount Capital, recommends avoiding pharma shares at current juncture.:
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.