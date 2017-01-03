NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bharat Forge, Say Experts

IT stocks put pressure on the Sensex with Infosys down nearly 2 per cent.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: January 03, 2017 10:24 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bharat Forge, Say Experts

Indian markets were lacklustre in early trade on Tuesday with the Sensex falling nearly 50 point and the Nifty trading below the 8,200 mark. Losses in the broader markets were led by Infosys, which was down nearly 2 per cent. Other IT stocks were also under pressure. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their trading strategies.

Stock talk

Shrikant Shetty, VP, advisory-equities, Motilal Oswal

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 560

Buy Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 1,010 with stop loss at Rs 875

Ashish Chaturmohta, vice president, research, Sanctum Wealth Management

Buy ONGC for a target price of Rs 300 with stop loss at Rs 287

Buy HCL Tech for a target price of Rs 855 with stop loss at Rs 815

Buy IGL for a target price of Rs 940 with stop loss at Rs 910

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: January 03, 2017 10:24 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Know Your Restaurant Bill. Now, Service Charges Not Mandatory
ONGCHCL TechIGLTrading callsTrading Tips

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.