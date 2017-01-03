Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bharat Forge, Say Experts

Indian markets were lacklustre in early trade on Tuesday with the Sensex falling nearly 50 point and the Nifty trading below the 8,200 mark. Losses in the broader markets were led by Infosys, which was down nearly 2 per cent. Other IT stocks were also under pressure. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their trading strategies.

Stock talk

Shrikant Shetty, VP, advisory-equities, Motilal Oswal

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 560

Buy Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 1,010 with stop loss at Rs 875

Ashish Chaturmohta, vice president, research, Sanctum Wealth Management

Buy ONGC for a target price of Rs 300 with stop loss at Rs 287

Buy HCL Tech for a target price of Rs 855 with stop loss at Rs 815

Buy IGL for a target price of Rs 940 with stop loss at Rs 910

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.