Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sell Granules India, Say Experts

Indian markets started Thursday's session on a positive note, with the BSE benchmark Sensex rising over 100 points and the broader Nifty index just three points shy of 9,400. Gains were led by buying in FMCG, tech, realty and capital goods shares in domestic markets, also supported by other Asian shares hitting two-year highs after the US central bank - Federal Reserve - signalled gradual tightening. Analysts say the Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 9,400-9,500 and any breakout on the either side of the range will decide the trend for the index going ahead. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.

Buy SBI for a target prices of Rs 350Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 475Sell ICICI Bank for a target price of Rs 250Buy TCS around Rs 2,550 for a target price of Rs 2,610 with stop loss at Rs 2,508Sell Granules around Rs 135 for a target price of Rs 128 with stop loss at Rs 142Buy Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 1,100 with stop loss at Rs with Rs 1,038Avoid Dish TV