Trading Calls: Buy Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sell Granules India, Say Experts
Gains in the Indian markets were led by buying in FMCG, tech, realty and capital goods stocks.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 25, 2017 09:42 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Analysts say the Nifty is likely to trade in a range of 9,400-9,500
Indian markets started Thursday's session on a positive note, with the BSE benchmark Sensex rising over 100 points and the broader Nifty index just three points shy of 9,400. Gains were led by buying in FMCG, tech, realty and capital goods shares in domestic markets, also supported by other Asian shares hitting two-year highs after the US central bank - Federal Reserve - signalled gradual tightening. Analysts say the Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 9,400-9,500 and any breakout on the either side of the range will decide the trend for the index going ahead. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.
Stock talk
TS Harihar, chief executive and founder, HRBV Client Solutions:
Buy SBI for a target prices of Rs 350
Buy Tech Mahindra for a target price of Rs 475
Sell ICICI Bank for a target price of Rs 250
Amar Singh, head advisory, Angel Broking:
Buy TCS around Rs 2,550 for a target price of Rs 2,610 with stop loss at Rs 2,508
Sell Granules around Rs 135 for a target price of Rs 128 with stop loss at Rs 142
Buy Bharat Forge for a target price of Rs 1,100 with stop loss at Rs with Rs 1,038
Avoid Dish TV
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.