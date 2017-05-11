Trading Calls: Buy Titan, Bajaj Finance, Exide Industries, Say Experts
The stock markets extended record run in trades today with Sensex hitting fresh all-time high of 30,346.79 and Nifty rising to hit record high of 9,450.65.
The stock markets extended record run in trades today with Sensex hitting fresh all-time high of 30,346.79 and Nifty rising to hit record high of 9,450.65. The record run in the stock markets came after a pause on the back of whether department predicting stronger-than-expected rains which will help boost rural incomes for those who are dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods. Resumption of buying of shares by foreign institutional investors also aided to the sentiment. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Stock Talk
K Subramanyam, co-head, equity advisory at Altamount Capital
Buy Titan Company for target of Rs 495 with stop loss at Rs 470
Buy Bajaj Finance for target price of Rs 1,375 with stop loss at Rs 1,300
Buy Adani Enterprises for target of Rs 129 with stop loss at Rs 118
Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking
Buy Motherson Sumi around Rs 405-407 for target of Rs 419 with stop loss at Rs 398
Buy Exide Industries around Rs 244-245 with stop loss at Rs 238 for target of Rs 256
Buy JSW Steel around Rs 195-196 with stop loss at Rs 191 for target of Rs 204
Market expert Lancelot D'Cunha
Invest in Lupin for long term as outlook remains extremely positive. Company follows robust practices and earnings are likely to recover going ahead.
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
Story first published on: May 11, 2017 09:49 (IST)