Trading Calls: Buy Wipro, Sun Pharma, ITC, Sell Punjab National Bank, Say Experts
Gains were led by FMCG shares, real estate and metals amid mixed movements in the other Asian markets.
Analysts say that the Nifty can go up to 9,600 levels in the near term.
Indian markets saw a positive start on Friday with the Sensex adding 200 points in early trade and the broader Nifty index just 14 points shy of 9,500 at day's high. Gains were led by FMCG shares, real estate and metals amid mixed movements in the other Asian markets, where investors were cautious due to uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. The government on Thursday finalised Goods and Services Tax rates for substantial items clearing a major hurdle towards July 1 rollout of much awaited nationwide Goods and Services Tax. Analysts say this is likely to be a major trigger for markets and the Nifty can go up to 9,600 levels in the near term. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.