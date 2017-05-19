NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Wipro, Sun Pharma, ITC, Sell Punjab National Bank, Say Experts

Gains were led by FMCG shares, real estate and metals amid mixed movements in the other Asian markets.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 19, 2017 09:40 (IST)
Analysts say that the Nifty can go up to 9,600 levels in the near term.
Indian markets saw a positive start on Friday with the Sensex adding 200 points in early trade and the broader Nifty index just 14 points shy of 9,500 at day's high. Gains were led by FMCG shares, real estate and metals amid mixed movements in the other Asian markets, where investors were cautious due to uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. The government on Thursday finalised Goods and Services Tax rates for substantial items clearing a major hurdle towards July 1 rollout of much awaited nationwide Goods and Services Tax. Analysts say this is likely to be a major trigger for markets and the Nifty can go up to 9,600 levels in the near term. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks and trading strategies.

Stock talk

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director, Choice Broking:

Buy Wipro for a target price of Rs 550 with stop loss at Rs 510

Buy Sun Pharma for a target price of Rs 670 with stop loss at Rs 640

Sell PNB for a target price of Rs 148 with stop loss at Rs 163

Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager, Angel Broking:

Buy AkzoNobel

Buy Navkar Corp

Shrikant Chouhan, technical analyst, Kotak Securities:

Buy ABB around Rs 1,470-1,480 for a target price of Rs 1,600 with stop loss at Rs 1,440

Buy NCC for a target price of Rs 125 with stop loss at Rs 93

Buy ITC for a target price of Rs 275-280

Buy HUL for a target price of Rs 1,150

Buy Dabur for a target price above Rs 300

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: May 19, 2017 09:39 (IST)
