Trading Calls: Buy L&T Finance, Arvind, Bharat Financial; Sell TVS Motor, Say Experts

The Sensex was up around 100 points while Nifty was above 8,050. Analysts say that Nifty faces strong resistance around 8100 levels after yesterday's pullback rally.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: December 28, 2016 11:08 (IST)
The Sensex and Nifty edged higher on Wednesday but faced pressure at higher levels. The Sensex was up around 100 points while Nifty was above 8,050. Analysts say that Nifty faces strong resistance around 8100 levels after yesterday's pullback rally. 

Jay Thakkar, Senior Technical Analyst at Sharekhan

Buy L&T Finance with target of Rs 87.5-91.5 and stop-loss of Rs 81

Buy Arvind Ltd with target at Rs 349 and stop-loss at Rs 324

Manas Jaiswal of www.manasjaiswal.com

Buy Bharat Financial with target at Rs 565 and stop-loss of Rs 498

Buy UPL with target of Rs 655 and stop-loss of Rs 625

Sell TVS Motor with target of Rs 335 and stop-loss of 359

Siddharth Sedani, Vice President Advisory at Anand Rathi

Buy SH Kelkar Ltd with a target price of Rs 382 per share

Buy CCL Products with target of Rs 340

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: December 28, 2016 11:05 (IST)
