Trading Calls: Buy L&T Finance, Arvind, Bharat Financial; Sell TVS Motor, Say Experts
The Sensex was up around 100 points while Nifty was above 8,050. Analysts say that Nifty faces strong resistance around 8100 levels after yesterday's pullback rally.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta
December 28, 2016
Jay Thakkar, Senior Technical Analyst at Sharekhan
Buy L&T Finance with target of Rs 87.5-91.5 and stop-loss of Rs 81
Buy Arvind Ltd with target at Rs 349 and stop-loss at Rs 324
Manas Jaiswal of www.manasjaiswal.com
Buy Bharat Financial with target at Rs 565 and stop-loss of Rs 498
Buy UPL with target of Rs 655 and stop-loss of Rs 625
Sell TVS Motor with target of Rs 335 and stop-loss of 359
Siddharth Sedani, Vice President Advisory at Anand Rathi
Buy SH Kelkar Ltd with a target price of Rs 382 per share
Buy CCL Products with target of Rs 340
