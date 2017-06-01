Trading Calls: Buy Muthoot Finance, Cipla; Sell Vedanta, Say Experts
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: June 01, 2017 09:10 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
Aditya Agarwal, Ruchit Jain and Lovelesh Sharma share their trading/short-term picks
Indian markets are likely to see a muted opening today with SGX Nifty trading flat. The Asian stocks were mostly lower today following a subdued lead from Wall Street, while the dollar pulled up from near two-week lows and sterling languished under the weight of political fears one week before Britain's election. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent and looked set for its fifth straight session of losses as investors took profits after stocks hit a two-year high last week and as economic and geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on sentiment.
Here are some trading picks from experts:
Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Sell Vedanta Limited around Rs 239 with target of Rs 232 and stop-loss of Rs 243 Buy Divis Laboratories around Rs 585 with target of Rs 604 and stop-loss of Rs 574 Buy Jain Irrigation around Rs 100 with target of Rs 108 and stop-loss of Rs 98
Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking Buy Bank Of Baroda with target of Rs 191 ((1-2 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 172 Buy Muthoot Finance with target of Rs 444 (2 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 394
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research Buy Bharat Forge around Rs 1,173 with target of Rs 1,210-1,245 and stop-loss of Rs 1,150. Buy Cipla around Rs 518 with target of Rs 536-545 and stop-loss of Rs 507
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.