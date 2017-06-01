NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Muthoot Finance, Cipla; Sell Vedanta, Say Experts

Indian markets are likely to see a muted opening today with SGX Nifty trading flat. T
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: June 01, 2017 09:10 (IST)
Aditya Agarwal, Ruchit Jain and Lovelesh Sharma share their trading/short-term picks
Indian markets are likely to see a muted opening today with SGX Nifty trading flat. The Asian stocks were mostly lower today following a subdued lead from Wall Street, while the dollar pulled up from near two-week lows and sterling languished under the weight of political fears one week before Britain's election. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan  dipped 0.2 per cent and looked set for its fifth straight session of losses as investors took profits after stocks hit a two-year high last week and as economic and geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on sentiment. 

Here are some trading picks from experts:

Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth
Sell Vedanta Limited around Rs 239 with target of Rs 232 and stop-loss of Rs 243
Buy Divis Laboratories around Rs 585 with target of Rs 604 and stop-loss of Rs 574
Buy Jain Irrigation around Rs 100 with target of Rs 108 and stop-loss of Rs 98

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Bank Of Baroda with target of Rs 191 ((1-2 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 172
Buy Muthoot Finance with target of Rs 444 (2 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 394

Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research 
Buy Bharat Forge around Rs 1,173 with target of Rs 1,210-1,245 and stop-loss of Rs 1,150.
Buy Cipla around Rs 518 with target of Rs 536-545 and stop-loss of Rs 507

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.






 

Story first published on: June 01, 2017 09:10 (IST)
Trading CallsVedantaCiplaBharat ForgeBank of BarodaMuthoot Finance

