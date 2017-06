Trading Calls: Buy Muthoot Finance, Cipla; Sell Vedanta, Say Experts

Indian markets are likely to see a muted opening today with SGX Nifty trading flat. The Asian stocks were mostly lower today following a subdued lead from Wall Street, while the dollar pulled up from near two-week lows and sterling languished under the weight of political fears one week before Britain's election. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent and looked set for its fifth straight session of losses as investors took profits after stocks hit a two-year high last week and as economic and geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on sentiment.Here are some trading picks from experts:Sell Vedanta Limited around Rs 239 with target of Rs 232 and stop-loss of Rs 243Buy Divis Laboratories around Rs 585 with target of Rs 604 and stop-loss of Rs 574Buy Jain Irrigation around Rs 100 with target of Rs 108 and stop-loss of Rs 98

Buy Bank Of Baroda with target of Rs 191 ((1-2 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 172Buy Muthoot Finance with target of Rs 444 (2 weeks) and stop-loss of Rs 394Buy Bharat Forge around Rs 1,173 with target of Rs 1,210-1,245 and stop-loss of Rs 1,150.Buy Cipla around Rs 518 with target of Rs 536-545 and stop-loss of Rs 507