United Breweries Falls As Profit Slumps Sharply In March Quarter
United Breweries reported a net profit of Rs 6.73 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 52.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
United Breweries is the maker of the popular Kingfisher brand of beer.
Shares of United Breweries Limited (UBL), the maker of the popular Kingfisher beer, fell as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 773 after United Breweries reported an 87 per cent slump in net profit for the March quarter on the back of higher expenses. United Breweries post-market hours on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 6.73 crore in the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2017, compared with Rs 52.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
However, United Breweries' net income on a standalone basis rose marginally and its expenses remained higher compared to the year-ago period.
Net income stood at Rs 2,562.03 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17, against Rs 2,494.48 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses jumped to Rs 2,554.41 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,420.55 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full financial year 2016-17, United Breweries' net profit fell to Rs 229.92 crore on a consolidated basis from Rs 298.67 crore in the previous fiscal year.
"For the full year ended March 2017, the beer industry saw lower volume as a result of steep duty increases in multiple states, the impact of demonetization and the impact of the anticipated cancellation of liquor licenses within 500 meters of national and state highways from April 1. UBL volume declined 2.5 per cent which compared with the industry fall of 5 per cent. UBL's net sales revenue declined in line with volume," United Breweries said in a press release.
As of 10:32 am, United Breweries shares traded 2.89 per cent lower at Rs 790, underperforming the Nifty, which was down 0.75 per cent.