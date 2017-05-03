United Breweries Gains On Reports Of Heineken Buying Vijay Mallya's Stake

Vijay Mallya holds a little over 30 per cent in UBL, most of which is pledged with banks.
Shares of beer maker United Breweries jumped as much as 6.23 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 819.30 on reports that the Dutch brewer Heineken has approached lenders with a proposal to buy out all of Vijay Mallya's shares in United Breweries. Heineken owns over 40 per cent stake in the United Breweries.
The Economic Times newspaper today reported, "Heineken has now approached lenders with a proposal to buy out all of Mallya's shares in United Breweries that are pledged with them. Heineken and Mallya are joint owners of UB Ltd, the maker of Kingfisher beer. While the Dutch giant owns 43.4 per cent, Mallya holds a little over 30 per cent, most of which is pledged with banks."
"Heineken's decision is significant as it ratchets up pressure on banks to strike a deal and recover some of the money owed to them," The Economic Times report added.
Meanwhile, the stock exchanges have sought clarification from United Breweries with reference to news which appeared in The Economic Times.
Last month Vijay Mallya was briefly arrested by the UK's Scotland Yard on India's request for his extradition and got a bail by a court in London. Vijay Mallya, 61, accused of defaulting on loans worth crores, had fled from India in March last year. "Vijay Mallya was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud. He was arrested after attending a central London police station, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later today, 18 April," a statement by Scotland Yard on Vijay Mallya's arrest said.
As of 10:49 am, shares of united Breweries traded 1.7 per cent higher at Rs 784.40, outperforming the Nifty which was trading on a flat note.