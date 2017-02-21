United Spirits Shares Jump On Diageo Stake Hike Buzz
The Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE sought a clarification from Bengaluru-based United Spirits. A reply from the domestic spirits company was awaited, the exchange said in a notification.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: February 21, 2017 13:30 (IST) Sandeep Singh
Analysts said rising per capita income of the growing middle-class will boost demand for USL products.
United Spirits shares saw an over two-fold spurt in trading volumes during Tuesday's session.
At 1:06 pm, 71,047 United Spirits shares had changed hands, compared with an average of 36,000 in the past two weeks. USL shares were trading 2.77 per cent higher at Rs 2,404.85 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was down 36 points, or 0.13 per cent.
As of December 31, 2016, Diageo held a 55.02 stake in United Spirits, as per the company's latest disclosure to the stock exchanges.