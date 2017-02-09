Venky's India Surges 19%, Hits 52-Week High On Strong Q3 Earnings

Venky's India shares surged after company reported strong Q3 earnings
Venky's India profit was at Rs 42 crore in quarter ended December 2016
Q3 supported by performance of poultry and poultry products segment
Venky's India shares surged over 19 per cent on Thursday to hit a fresh 52-high of Rs 716.40 on the National Stock Exchange, after the poultry product maker reported strong earnings for the October-December quarter.
Pune-based Venky's India reported a net profit of Rs 42 crore in Q3 compared to a net loss of Rs 3 crore in the corresponding three-month period of the previous fiscal year.
Venky's India revenues jumped 18 per cent to Rs 617 crore compared to Rs 522 crore a year ago.
Strong Q3 performance of Venky's India was supported by better performance of its poultry and poultry products segment, the company said in a release to exchanges.
Venky's India shares have outperformed the broader markets over last one year.
Including today's gains, Venky's India shares have gained 48 per cent in last one month and 170 per cent in last one year compared to a 22 per cent gain in the broader Nifty in the past one year.
As of 2:51 pm, Venky's India shares traded 18 per cent higher at Rs 709. In comparison, the broader Nifty was trading flat.