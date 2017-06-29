Volatile Sensex Ends On Flat Note As June F&O Contracts Expire
The Sensex and Nifty ended today's highly volatile session on a flat note as future and options contracts for the month of June expired today. The Sensex earlier in the day mirroring positive global markets soared as much as 263 points while the broader Nifty touched intraday high of 9,575.80. However, due to pressure of June F&O expiry and selling pressure in banking and energy shares, the Sensex wiped out the entire morning gains and Nifty moved below 9,500 before settling on a flat note.
The Sensex ended 23 points higher at 30,857 and Nifty jumped 13 points to settle at 9,504.
Analysts say that Nifty on the downside has important support around 9,400 levels. AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets says, "Nifty has important support around 9,400 and chances of Nifty correcting below are quite weak."
"The recent correction in the markets is a healthy sign and Nifty can go up and test 10,000 levels in July or August," adds Mr Prabhakar.
Meanwhile, from the Nifty basket of shares, 28 closed lower while 23 closed on a positive note.
On the other hand, Axis Bank was the top Nifty gainer, the stock closed 4 per cent higher at Rs. 512 after the bank clarified that with reference to Reserve Bank of India's directions advising banks to initiate insolvency resolution in 12 accounts, the bank said, that it had exposure on 8 of these accounts and total fund based outstanding of the bank on these accounts was Rs. 5,071 crore. Axis Bank added that around 80 per cent of the outstanding was secured and against this outstanding, the provision held was Rs. 2,497 crore.
Vedanta, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL India, BPCL and Bharti Airtel were also among the gainers.
On the sectoral front, PSU banks fell for fourth day in a row. Pharma, IT and energy shares also faced some selling pressure. At the same time, metal, realty and FMCG indices saw buying interest.
The overall market breadth was positive as 1,613 shares ended higher while 961 closed lower on the BSE.
