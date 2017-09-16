Wall Street Hits Record Highs, S&P 500 Tops 2,500

Wall Street reached record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500 surpassing 2,500 points as telecommunications shares rose and technology bounced back after two days of declines.
The S&P 500's breach of the 2,500-mark came less than four months after it closed above 2,400, and brought 2017's gain to nearly 12 percent.
Professional investors frequently say they see little special significance in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting round-numbers in the hundreds and thousands. But such milestones do affect the sentiment of investors on Main Street, said Phil Blancato, head of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.
