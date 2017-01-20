NDTV
Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead Of Trump Inauguration
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 19,812. The S&P 500 was up 7.62 points, or 0.336619 per cent, at 2,271.31.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: January 20, 2017 20:11 (IST)
Donald John Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the US.
US stocks advanced at the open on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 19,812.
The S&P 500 was up 7.62 points, or 0.336619 per cent, at 2,271.31.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 17.77 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 5,557.85.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Story first published on
: January 20, 2017 20:11 (IST)
GAINERS / LOSERS
