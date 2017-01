Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

US stocks advanced at the open on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.The Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 19,812.The S&P 500 was up 7.62 points, or 0.336619 per cent, at 2,271.31.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 17.77 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 5,557.85.

