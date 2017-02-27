Zydus Cadila Shares Gain As Subsidiary Receives USFDA Nod To Market Tamiflu Drug

New Delhi: Shares of drug firm Zydus Cadila gained on Monday after its US subsidiary received approval from the US health regulator to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules used for the treatment of Tamiflu.



"Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules in strengths of 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg," Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.



Quoting IMS December 2016 sales data, the company said oseltamivir phosphate capsules had sales worth $382 million.

The group also received approval for antibiotic Linezolid tablets in the strength of 600 mg.The group now has more than 110 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04 fiscal, it added.Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 437.75 apiece on BSE.