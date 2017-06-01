NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Mutual Funds |

Mutual Funds Can Now Register Online With Sebi Portal

The move would help existing and new fund houses to complete their registration with Sebi faster.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 01, 2017 18:26 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Sebi has launched an online registration portal to register mutual funds
Sebi has launched an online registration portal to register mutual funds
New Delhi: To improve ease of doing business, markets regulator today launched an online registration mechanism for mutual funds. The move would help in making it easier for the existing
and new fund houses to complete their registration with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective way.

In a circular, the regulator said it has decided to operationalise 'Sebi Intermediary Portal' for the entities to
submit the mutual funds registration applications online.

The portal has been made operational from today. All the applications for registration of mutual fund
would be made through this portal only.

"The applicants will be separately required to submit relevant documents viz declarations/ undertakings required as a part of application form prescribed in relevant regulations, in physical form only for records, without impacting the online processing of applications for registration," it said.

Earlier Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech for 2017-18 announced that the process of registration of financial market intermediaries will be made fully online by Sebi.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 01, 2017 18:26 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ GST To Create 5 Lakh New Jobs For Candidates With These Skills
SebiMutual funds

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.