Railways To Run 22 Special Trains On Pune-Hatia Route. Details Here

Indian Railways launched several new train services on different routes last week. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated some of these train services during the weekend while Minister of State Manoj Sinha inaugurated one new train service and an increase in frequency of two trains from Ghazipur. Anticipating an extra rush during the Diwali season, Railways has decided to run superfast weekly special trains at special charges between Pune (Maharashtra) and Hatia (Jharkhand). The superfast trains will run on a weekly basis. They will operate between September and up till December. The new service will hail out of Hatia on Wednesday evenings and will depart from Pune on Fridays, Central Railways said on its website. It will make at total of 11 trips from each side.

The train will run through Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopergaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela. It will be composed of o­ne AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 6 sleeper class, 4 general second class and two general second class-cum-guard’s brake van coaches.

The Superfast weekly special service will leave Pune at 10:45 am every Friday from 22.09.2017 to 01.12.2017 (11 trips) and arrive in Hatia at 6:20 pm next day. From the Hatia side, it will leave Hatia at 9:00 pm every Wednesday from 20.09.2017 to 29.11.2017 (11 trips) and arrive in Pune at 02:45 am o­n the third day. Bookings for the special trains are open at all PRS (Passenger Reservation System) locations and through website irctc.co.in.