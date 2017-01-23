NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ABB Planning Major Expansion In India, Says Government

Ms Sitharaman met ABB officials at Davos on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum meeting.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 23, 2017 21:54 (IST)
Ms Nirmala said the Swiss firm is into electrification of buses and also for charging of bus battery.
New Delhi: Industrial technology major ABB is planning major expansion in India with focus on electrification of buses, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

She met ABB officials at Davos on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum meeting.

"They have very big investments in India, they want to expand their operations. They met me (at Davos)," she told reporters here.

She said the Swiss infra major is into electrification of buses and also for charging of bus battery.

They have a technology through which a bus battery can be charged in 15 seconds, she said, adding, "They are doing technology of that sort...So ABB is coming in a very big way for that. In India, they want to expand their businesses."

Story first published on: January 23, 2017 21:54 (IST)
