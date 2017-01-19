Patanjali Effect Is Huge. What Baba Ramdev Could Do To Grow Even More

One of the more difficult yoga poses is the shirshasana, or headstand. It has also become the default posture for India's consumer staples industry. Whatever multinationals thought they knew about their market has been turned upside down in the past three years by a bearded guru in saffron robes.
At the present rate of growth, Remdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. will be a $1 billion company next year. To grow from there, it will need a carefully measured dose of toxicity: Handled well, debt could be a tonic, helping the herbal brand sustain its sixfold expansion of the past three years.
(Lower promotional costs mean a profit advantage for Baba Ramdev's budding consumer goods empire)
