What Urjit Patel Must Do To Save RBI's Dented Reputation

The Indian government's abrupt decision to withdraw high-value notes from circulation has hurt a great many people and sectors of the economy. But the institution that's been injured the most is the Reserve Bank of India. Since demonetization was announced on Nov. 8, India's austere and technocratic central bank has become the butt of online jokes. Soft-spoken Governor Urjit Patel has endured intrusive protests. The central bank employees' union wrote him a letter saying staff were "humiliated" by the RBI's "operational mismanagement" and warning that the bank's "autonomy and image have been dented beyond repair." One former RBI governor said that in Patel's position, he'd resign.
Patel is clearly feeling the heat: Last week, he "literally started running" out the back door of an auditorium in order to avoid a phalanx of reporters. But he should have one and only one concern now: to rebuild trust in the central bank's competence and independence as quickly as possible.
As the union's letter noted, the RBI's implementation of the demonetization policy has gravely damaged such faith. Even the program's strongest supporters generally agree that its rollout has been bungled. For many Indians, this incompetence has been captured most visibly by the RBI's endless and sometimes contradictory orders to banks, which have kept both banks and ordinary citizens in a state of perpetual confusion. At some point, most people stopped counting the number of new RBI decrees (the opposition Congress party claims to have recorded at least 126 changes in just a few weeks).
